America’s Global Reckoning: Dr. Nola Haynes on Power, Collapse, and What Comes Next

America has never had a proper reckoning for the wars we’ve started, the violence we’ve exported, or the lies we’ve told ourselves about who we are.

In this episode of On Offense, I talk with Dr. Nola Haynes—a national security expert, former member of the State Department’s International Security Advisory Board, and seasoned media voice—about what she calls “Trump policy,” and what that term reveals about the rot in our political and diplomatic systems.

We get into:

Why the collapse of U.S. credibility is real—and global

What it means to live through the end of American exceptionalism

How fascism at home has made America a threat abroad

What a real reckoning would look like—and who must be held accountable

This isn’t just another postmortem on American decline. It’s a conversation about what comes after collapse—and what it will take to go on offense in a world where the U.S. is no longer trusted with power.

