On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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Joan Wiersma's avatar
Joan Wiersma
5d

The only TERROR that I'VE seen WITH MY OWN EYES has come straight from this UNWANTED REGIME! I will CONTINUE to call them terrorists, BECAUSE "THEY" CAUSE the TERROR!!!! My eyes DO NOT LIE.

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Brendan Brinkman's avatar
Brendan Brinkman
5d

Keep us updated Kris, and Ian. Bringing this into focus is good. You’re both heroes in my book.

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