Who gets to decide who is a terrorist?

That’s a question I’ve wrestled with for a long time.

I started asking it after I came home from Iraq. Back then, I was a libertarian—a Ron Paul guy—trying to make sense of what I had just been part of, and what I was coming home to. He was the anti-war guy on the right, so he felt like the candidate for me. When Ron Paul lost in 2008, a lot of the people in that orbit didn’t just fade away. Some of them became the Oath Keepers. Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the founder himself had been in that movement. Even then, they were obsessed with the idea of stolen elections.

At the same time, I was meeting people on the opposite end of the spectrum—socialists who saw the United States as an irredeemable, evil empire that needed to be completely dismantled—because the system was too broken to fix. And on both ends, there were people who justified things I understood to be terrorism.

But there were also people who challenged me—people I didn’t agree with, who forced me to think more deeply about where those lines actually are.

And then I met someone who changed my life.

She was an Iraqi refugee. Her family fled during Desert Storm. A generation before that, they had been forced out of Palestine with the creation of Israel as a nation-state. That story of violent ethnic cleansing was one I had never heard before. For the first time, I heard what it felt like to be on the receiving end of American weapons—from someone I loved.

She told me about the terror. The way that it affected her and her family. It was multi-generational.

When I look at the legal definition of terrorism, it’s hard to reconcile what we did — what I participated in — in Iraq.

Under U.S. law, terrorism is defined as:

Premeditated, politically or socially motivated violence against noncombatant civilians or property, intended to intimidate a population or coerce a government.

If I really sit with that—every word of it—it’s hard not to see the contradictions we all try to ignore.

Because it forces a much harder question:

Who actually fits that definition?

As I’m publishing this episode, we’re weeks into a war with Iran—launched without Congressional authorization, without preparation, and without accountability. Civilians are dead. Global systems are destabilizing. The consequences will be felt far beyond any battlefield.

And yet—while the U.S. government projects violence across the globe—it’s also doing something else. It’s labeling Americans as terrorists.

In Minneapolis, we watched as people like Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti were murdered in cold blood by masked federal agents. Within hours, the Trump government labeled them as terrorists—pushing narratives that didn’t match what we all saw with our own eyes.

A lot of us committed to making sure that while the Trump Administration took the lives of Pretti and Good, we would protect their legacy.

But it didn’t stop there.

The label is also being used against people who are still alive—people who can be prosecuted, surveilled, financially ruined.

People like Ian Austin. I interviewed him while I was in Minneapolis at the AbolishIce.Live concert and fundraiser with the Dropkick Murphys.

Ian is a former Army Ranger. Six deployments. A combat veteran who believed in what he was doing when he went overseas, over and over again—to fight terrorists. He has spent years trying to come home from those wars.

He went to Minneapolis because he saw a threat to the Constitution that he swore an oath to protect, and he felt compelled to continue his service to his country. Even though he took off his uniform years ago.

And for that, he’s now facing federal charges.

In this conversation, you’re going to hear what that actually looks like—from the inside. Not just the legal consequences, but the psychological damage and financial cost of being targeted by your own government.

We’re keeping this interview pretty raw on purpose.

Because I want you to see, hear, and feel what happens when the government decides an American veteran is a terrorist.

And because Ian is going to need your help.

If the Department of Justice moves forward with this case, and it looks like they will, his legal defense could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars—money he doesn’t have as a disabled veteran.

Watch the full episode on YouTube:

Here’s a link here where you can support Ian Austin directly:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ian-austin-support-fund

📲 FOLLOW IAN AUSTIN

If you want to follow Ian’s case and hear directly from him:

👉 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weaponofmassproduction_

This episode was filmed live and in-person by Jonathan Klett at the Black Forest Inn, just one day after the Abolish ICE concert and fundraiser hosted and streamed by Valor Media Network and The Save America Movement.

👉 Watch the Abolish ICE concert & fundraiser (featuring Dropkick Murphys):

https://abolishice.live

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