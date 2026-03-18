As Donald Trump and his Republican enablers drag us into a new, endless war in the Middle East, our troops are facing a new, and horrifying threat: drone warfare.

Our allies in Ukraine have been on the frontlines experiencing this evolution of war for years now. Many of those drones are made by Iran and deployed by Russia in an illegal war of expansion. Now, our troops are being injured and killed by those same drones deployed by Iran, with Russia reportedly providing intelligence to support their targeting. Because Donald Trump decided — without preparing our country or our allies — to start another illegal war.

Today, we’re releasing a critically important new documentary short from Valor Media Network and MeidasTouch Network Defense that could not be more timely: Drone Hunters of Kherson.

Watch it here:

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Political pundits tend to talk about war like it’s something distant. Something abstract. Something that happens somewhere else.

That’s no longer true.

Ukraine is the testing ground for the future of warfare — but Americans are already in the blast radius.

Since February 2022, Russia has launched more than 57,000 drones at Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. These are not rare, high-end weapons. They are cheap, scalable, and relentless. They are designed to exhaust defenses, terrorize civilians, and overwhelm entire regions.

And they work.

This is what modern war looks like now: swarms of low-cost drones, guided by real-time intelligence, striking targets with precision or simply saturating the sky until something breaks.

This isn’t a future or distant scenario that we have to think about when it comes to our own national security. It’s already affecting U.S. troops today.

In Drone Hunters of Kherson, Kenneth Harbaugh embeds with Ukrainian counter-drone units defending cities like Kherson and Odesa. These are soldiers adapting in real time — building systems, tactics, and technologies on the fly to survive. They are hunting drones with whatever works, because if they don’t, those drones hit homes, power grids, and civilians.

The units featured in the film — including the 11th “M. Hrushevskyi” Brigade, the 34th Coastal Defense Brigade, and the 30th Marine Corps — are doing something the United States has not yet fully confronted: they are fighting and evolving inside the drone era.

What they’re building under fire is what American troops will depend on next.

While the United States government and the military industrial complex have been preparing for drone warfare for well over a decade now, what I’ve seen at defense conferences is a ton of incredibly expensive, untested, and generally too-complicated technology that would be impossible to scale to meet the needs of troops on the frontlines.

The soldiers featured in this documentary bring us back to reality: most drone defense in the field is going to be extremely close-range, with troops shooting assault rifles and shotguns in a desperate race against time. Because it’s not just Iran’s relatively large ~$20,000 Shahed drones that are the threat. It’s also $40 off-the-shelf or cheap handmade drones that might only be in the air for five to ten seconds to cross a street in house-to-house fighting.

If we fail to learn from this, we’re sending Americans into the same threat environment without the same level of adaptation.

This is not just Ukraine’s fight.

Iranian drone technology — refined and scaled through Russia’s war — is already being used against U.S. forces and allies in the Middle East. The same tactics being tested over Kherson are spreading.

And the uncomfortable truth is this: the most advanced military in the world is not currently optimized for this kind of threat.

As Ken Harbaugh puts it in the film, even the most sophisticated aircraft can’t fully defend against mass drone attacks.

That should stop you cold.

Because it means the advantage we assume we have — technologically, militarily — is already eroding in one of the most important domains of modern warfare. This is the threat American leaders should be preparing for — instead of dragging us deeper into conflicts without a plan for what modern war actually looks like.

Out of necessity, Ukraine has become the global leader in counter-drone innovation. Not because they chose to — because they had to. They are developing tactics that the U.S. and its allies will need to adopt quickly if we want to protect our troops, our infrastructure, and our cities.

And let me emphasize this part: we need to prepare to protect ourselves here at home. This drone technology is extremely mobile. These weapons can be built anywhere, using parts that can be manufactured at home with relatively cheap equipment and easily ordered online without raising any red flags.

And one of the many reasons that the United States has historically had such a hawkish position against Iran is because they’re extremely good at recruiting, training, arming, and deploying foreign fighters — irregular forces — within the borders of their adversaries. And it’s important to remember: Trump and Kash Patel already fired many of the FBI’s most experienced Iran specialists.

It’s easy to look at footage from Ukraine and think: different country, different war, different stakes.

But that’s a mistake.

This isn’t about understanding a foreign war. It’s about understanding what American troops — and eventually American infrastructure — are up against.

The technologies being used there are cheap, portable, and proliferating fast. They don’t require a superpower to deploy. They don’t respect borders. And they don’t stay contained.

If you want to understand what the next phase of conflict looks like — whether in the Middle East, the Pacific, or closer to home — this is it.

This is why we made Drone Hunters of Kherson — not as a distant war story, but as a warning.

Watch it now:

I’ve spent years tracking how adversaries target Americans. This is one of the clearest warnings I’ve seen.

If you care about national security, democracy, or the safety of civilians in modern conflict, you need to understand what you’re looking at.

Because this isn’t the future of war.

It’s the present.

Drone Hunters of Kherson is produced by Ken Harbaugh and Charlie Sadoff, with executive producers Denver Riggleman and Sebastian Junger. The film follows frontline Ukrainian units defending against Russia’s drone campaign and documents the rapid evolution of counter-drone warfare.

VALOR Media Network is building a new generation of pro-democracy media focused on reaching audiences that traditional outlets miss. We’re investing in stories that matter, told by people who’ve lived them. This is one of those stories.

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