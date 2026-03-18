On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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Francine Koski's avatar
Francine Koski
2d

How HORRIBLE! Now WE are in the same position that the Ukrainians are in. Zelenskyy is kind enough to offer assistance to Trump, who was extremely rude to him! Zelenskyy said at that meeting to Trump that he would need allies… someday! Well that day is here. A drone war is very dangerous for our nation. I feel like this war is illegal, unsanctioned, and at $Billions of dollars per DAY, it is intolerable for US taxpayers to foot this bill.

Bibi tricked trump(who was too stupid to resist) a war that many presidents in the past avoided like the plague! The Iranians are extremely dangerous people and willing to kill anyone who challenges them! Well, thank you diaper donny.🛩️

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Mariantoon's avatar
Mariantoon
2d

I say if Americans don't unify against the deranged gangsters currently occupying our government we may be governed by drones in the streets of America. The "Forth Reich" barely hypothetical.

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