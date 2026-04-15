Author’s note: This is the final of three On Offense episodes we filmed in Minneapolis. It’s not a recap of the livestream—it’s a new cut, built from never-before-seen footage and anchored by two exclusive interviews. What we captured here is closer to a documentary than a typical episode. The Dropkick Murphys gave us the ability to build around their live performance—including the first public performance of their unreleased song, “Don’t Call Me a Terrorist.” If you can watch this on a TV, I’d recommend it—we shot it in 4K and put a lot of care into the audio, and it’s the best way to experience what it felt like to be there.

What would you do if a masked group of men showed up in your town… occupied your streets… took your neighbors… and killed people in broad daylight?

For most Americans, that still feels like a hypothetical.

But for the people of Minneapolis… and so many other places around the country… it’s now.

As I’m recording this, it’s been about three months since Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti were killed by federal agents.

No one has been held accountable.

And the administration has been clear: they believe these agents operate with absolute immunity.

In the last couple of episodes that we filmed in Minneapolis, we talked with veterans Matt Gordon, Riveter, and Ian Austin about how they’ve responded to the lawlessness of ICE by—putting their bodies on the line to protect their neighbors, friends, and strangers alike.

And even though those episodes were heavy, we also talked about the importance of joy and community in fighting against fascism.

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

That’s why we went to Minneapolis. And that’s why I want to bring you there with us with this episode.

Valor Media Network, Veterans Fighting Fascism, and the Save America Movement partnered with the Dropkick Murphys to help bring joy and meaningful support to a battered and brave community. The primary purpose of the AbolishICE.live concert, protest, and fundraiser was to honor the lives of Good and Pretti by supporting the people on the ground who have been taking care of their communities through months of fear and disruption.

But it was also to help Americans across the country learn from them—because what they’ve endured isn’t isolated. It’s spreading.

And they can teach us not just how to endure, but how to grow stronger.

In this episode, I’m bringing you to Minneapolis.

You’re going to see what it looks like on the ground.

You’ll hear what it sounded like in that crowd—and on stage with the Dropkick Murphys.

You’ll go backstage, and hear directly from the people who made this happen.

You’ll hear an exclusive interview with Ken Casey, frontman of the Dropkick Murphys, about why, after 30 years, he and the band are still standing up for working people.

And you’ll hear from Gina Christ, who owns the restaurant across the street from where Pretti was brutally murdered. She hosted the concert and all of these interviews.

If you’re listening to this episode on an audio platform, you’re in for a treat. You’re going to hear live performances of some of Dropkick Murphys’ best songs, including one that’s yet to be officially released—“Don’t Call Me a Terrorist.”

But if you can watch this, I want you to see it on VALOR Media Network’s YouTube channel.

Because that is how you’ll get the complete experience.

This is what’s happening in Minneapolis.

And this is what it looks like when a community refuses to back down.

This is the most ambitious episode of On Offense so far—bringing you on stage, behind the scenes, and into conversations that didn’t make it into the original livestream.

Support the Community

If you want to see the full scope of what happened in Minneapolis—and support the people directly affected—you can still watch the entire 8-hour livestream and donate here:

👉 https://AbolishICE.live

Every dollar goes toward supporting organizers, small businesses, and community members who have been on the ground responding to months of sustained pressure.

A Quick Thank You

This project wouldn’t have been possible without the people who showed up. I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who came in from out of town to show the people of Minneapolis a good time.

Thank you to the organizers, volunteers, and community members in Minneapolis who opened their doors and trusted us to tell your story.

And a special thank you to my producer, Gina Kim, and videographer, Jonathan Klett, for helping bring this episode to life.

Stay On Offense

If you’re new here—or if this is the kind of reporting you want more of—make sure you’re subscribed.

I’ll continue bringing you stories like this from the ground, focusing on what people are actually experiencing and how they’re responding.

👉 Subscribe here:

Thanks for reading On Offense with Kris Goldsmith! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Leave a comment