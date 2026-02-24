Join me in Minneapolis on March 6 to honor Alex Pretti & Renée Good, and to provide meaningful support to the communities that they died defending.

Dropkick Murphys will headline a free memorial concert and fundraiser near Eat Street, honoring the lives of Alex Pretti and Renée Good. The event will take place near the site that has become a focal point for grief, reflection, and community resolve in the wake of their murders.

Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse and Minneapolis resident, and Good, also 37, were both deeply connected to the Twin Cities community. Their brutal executions at the hands of federal immigration enforcement shook Minnesota and reverberated nationwide. Their neighbors were not intimidated — instead they continued organizing, speaking out, supporting those in need, and refusing to let fear define them.

This concert is a continuation of that organized, community-led response.

The music begins at 1pm CST at the memorial site near Eat Street in Minneapolis. Admission is free. The purpose is clear: honor two lives, support the families and neighborhoods impacted, and raise funds for organizations providing direct assistance to Twin Cities residents. Proceeds and donations will benefit local relief efforts, immigrant legal defense work, small business recovery initiatives, and family support funds across South Minneapolis.

Dropkick Murphys are donating their time ahead of their sold-out evening performance in St. Paul. Local artists, musicians, and activists will join them throughout the afternoon.

Valor Media Network and the The Save America Movement will be hosting a free global livestream at AbolishICE.live so people across the country can participate, donate, and stand in solidarity even if they can’t travel to Minnesota.

For those of us who believe in accountability, community self-defense, civil rights, and the rule of law, this moment matters.

When federal power is exercised in ways that devastate communities, the response cannot be temporary outrage and fleeting attention. It must be persistent presence. It must be durable mutual aid. It must be a commitment to accountability and justice work. Music has always been part of that tradition — from labor halls to antiwar movements to civil rights marches. On March 6, that tradition continues in Minneapolis.

If you can join us in person, show up.

If you can’t, tune in and contribute.

Mark your calendar now. Share this with someone who wants to do something, but doesn’t know what to do.

Stand with the families. Stand with the neighborhood. Stand with a community that refuses to be broken.

