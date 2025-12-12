Senator Duckworth: GOP Just Voted to Gut Health Care as Trump Escalates Domestic Troop Plans

Yesterday I joined Senator Tammy Duckworth and

of the

for a live stream to talk about the Senate’s votes on the Affordable Care Act and the Armed Services Committee hearing on domestic troop deployments.

What Senator Duckworth shared is alarming—and it needs to reach every voter in America. Republicans in Congress just voted to raise health insurance premiums on working families while gutting Medicaid and slashing funding for rural hospitals. As a result, millions of Americans could lose access to lifesaving care. Veterans aren’t protected from this either. The GOP wraps itself in the flag while pushing policies that put our lives and our health at risk.

In Illinois alone, Senator Duckworth warned that these cuts could lead to the closure of nine safety-net hospitals and 93 nursing homes. The impact won’t just hit the Americans that Trump sees as his enemies: rural, Republican-voting communities across the country simply won’t be able to access healthcare when every hospital within hundreds of miles has closed.

Republicans’ so-called alternative to the ACA tax credits? High-deductible plans with underfunded Health Savings Accounts. Duckworth pointed out their proposed $2,000 allowance wouldn’t even cover an ambulance ride in most places—let alone a hospital stay. That’s not health care. It’s abandonment.

We also talked about how military leaders are being pressured to prepare for increased unconstitutional domestic deployments. Senator Duckworth explained that Republicans are laying the groundwork for pre-authorized National Guard deployments across state lines—overriding governors who oppose it. This would give Trump, or anyone using his playbook, unchecked power to weaponize the military against protestors and civilians during moments of political unrest. What’s being set in motion now is even more dangerous, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth builds a specialized National Guard unit specifically for rapid deployment against protests.

Senator Duckworth’s Call to Action:

If you live in a district with a Republican senator or representative, get on the phone. Tell them what their destruction of the Affordable Care Act means for your family. Demand that they take action to stop Trump and Republican governors from deploying the National Guard across state lines to suppress the First Amendment: Americans’ right to assemble and protest for change. And then make sure you—and everyone you know—turns out in 2026.

Let’s go on offense.

