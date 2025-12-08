Last Friday, I went live on

’s Substack Live to talk about the work I’ve been doing for nearly a decade: tracking the rise of fascist movements in America, investigating hate groups, and building ways for people to fight back.

Joe and I have been in touch for a couple of years now, and while my work focuses primarily on the fringes of the far-right who are trying to build power, his is focused on combating the extremists in his former political party who already have it.

My work has taken me inside fascist gangs like Patriot Front, into conversations with their members, and into the lives of the communities they target with hate. I’ve seen how these movements recruit young boys and men, how they radicalize one another further over time, and how they make preparations and plan for violence. And I’ve seen how the public too often looks the other way thinking these threats aren’t that serious.

Joe, a former Republican Congressman and conservative talk radio host, has taken real risks in using his platform to call out the MAGA movement’s embrace of authoritarianism and white nationalism. Since breaking with Trump, he’s been relentless—condemning the lies about the 2020 election, challenging the conspiracy theorists in his old party, and making it clear that political violence must be confronted head-on. While we come from different parts of the political spectrum, we’re aligned in our view that the threat of fascism in America is urgent—and that we all have a role to play in stopping it.

In our conversation, we covered:

What it actually means to infiltrate and investigate neo-Nazi organizations

Why big, traditional left-leaning funders don’t support this work

The truth about veterans and extremism

What makes people vulnerable to radicalization—and how to interrupt it

Why antifascist work has to be local, organized, and sustained

I also talked about the origins of On Offense—why I launched this project, why I’m doing it on Substack, and what I hope to build with this community.

This is a conversation for anyone who wants to understand the scope of the threat we’re facing—and what it looks like to confront it head-on.

Watch, share, and let me know what resonated.

Let’s go on offense.

