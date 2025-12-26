Me with disgraced former general Mike Flynn in November 2022 at a QAnon conference that he hosted in Branson, Missouri.

A Message to the Reader

I’m no stranger to being targeted by the MAGA mob—and the neo-Nazis among them. I’ve been doxxed and swatted. A neo-Nazi showed up at my mother’s house to hand-deliver a death threat, and it took over a year to see him convicted of a felony hate crime. Friends and colleagues like Nina Jankowicz have faced harassment not just from online mobs, but from a weaponized federal government—costing them jobs, safety, and peace of mind.

This piece isn’t just about me. It’s about the kind of information warfare that fascist movements rely on to silence dissent, intimidate organizers, and normalize eliminationist violence.

On Christmas Day, Michael Flynn—the disgraced former general who swore an oath to the Constitution and then betrayed it—spent his holiday posting about me on multiple social media platforms. In a Facebook rant full of conspiracy theories and lies, he accused me of being a Marxist, an insurrectionist, and of “stalking” him. (I’ve been his Facebook friends for nearly a decade, and everything I know about him I know because he’s posted it publicly or it’s been publicly reported.) He writes that he personally contacted FBI Director Kash Patel and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to investigate me “fully and without mercy.”

What followed was immediate and predictable: dozens of replies calling me a Jew, a commie, a fed, a traitor. Some said I should be imprisoned. Others said I should be murdered. One man said my address should be posted—and so should my family’s.

This is stochastic terrorism in action. Flynn knows exactly what happens when he singles someone out as an enemy of the people.

I’m not writing this because I’m scared. I’m writing it because I want others to understand what this moment demands of us.

We can’t meet this with fear. We have to meet it with relentless opposition and the kind of community defense that makes one thing clear: we will not be intimidated.

The Posts, the Playbook, and the Threats that Followed

Let’s be clear about what happened. On Christmas, Michael Flynn published a Facebook post to his 700,000 followers and 2.2-million Twitter followers that accused me—by name—of being a traitor, a federal asset, and a spy.

Flynn implied that I was illegally surveilling January 6th insurrectionists. (The insurrectionists live-streamed the attack, this is how the majority of footage and photos that were used to prosecute them was generated). He said I should be investigated and punished. And he tagged senior figures in Trump’s inner circle, demanding that I be treated as a national security threat.

This is the exact kind of propaganda that helped fuel the Capitol attack in the first place. It’s the same disinformation and violent rhetoric repackaged for yet another election cycle—only this time, Flynn and his movement have gotten even more comfortable calling for open fascism.

Within hours of his post, the replies turned into a cesspool of antisemitism, eliminationist threats, and calls for vigilante violence:

“Put all of the commies in prison or the ground.”

“Post that mthrfkr’s address. Then all his family members.”

“Yes, he’s a Jew. What can you expect from a donkey but a kick?”

“Bring back the firing squads!”

I’ve collected dozens of these posts. They all follow the same pattern we’ve seen MAGA embrace in every far-right smear campaign since Charlottesville:

Dehumanize the target. Associate them with the “deep state” or Jewish conspiracy. Call for state repression or extrajudicial violence.

Flynn isn’t just some random internet weirdo. He’s Trump’s former National Security Advisor and one of the QAnon cult’s most influential figures.

And this is why we need to treat these attacks not just as harassment, but as organized propaganda designed to inspire violence against Americans in retaliation for political speech.

Click to expand to see some of the threats and anti-Jewish attacks from Flynn's cult followers.

Flynn, QAnon, and the Weaponization of Military Rank

Flynn’s post wasn’t just unhinged—it was a rallying cry to a movement that has already proven deadly. According to researchers at the University of Maryland’s START center, QAnon followers committed at least 101 ideologically motivated crimes between 2016 and 2021, including 10 that resulted in injury or death. Of the insurrectionists charged after January 6th, 61 had ties to QAnon.

Flynn has played a central role in mainstreaming this deadly cult. He’s led public oaths using their slogans, hosted their conferences, and repeated their talking points on national stages. And he’s done all of this while leaning heavily on his military rank and veteran status—framing himself as a general in a war to “save America.”

This isn’t accidental. For years, I’ve been documenting how the far right recruits and radicalizes veterans—not just because of their skills, but because of the legitimacy they lend to fascist politics. Flynn is the archetype: a man who cashed out his rank to launder conspiracy theories, energize militias, and give cover to an increasingly open fascist movement.

When I attended Flynn’s QAnon conference in Branson, Missouri the weekend before the 2022 midterm elections, Kash Patel was a featured speaker. Also on stage were headliners identified as “prophets,” who spoke in tongues, baptized people on stage, and called for the murder of several government officials. I recorded hours of video that day, and spoke with Flynn’s featured speakers who called upon the attendees to arm themselves, cut off their family members who didn’t subscribe to QAnon and the stolen-election conspiracy theories, and to prepare for a coming civil war and great purge.

It’s exactly why I was featured in the 2023 feature-length documentary Against All Enemies, which examines how fascist movements are exploiting veterans and law enforcement to build political violence in the U.S. The film doesn’t just profile the threat—it shows the work I’ve been doing through Task Force Butler to counter it.

So when Flynn accused me of spying on him because some random fascist tagged him on Twitter with an old YouTube video, he wasn’t uncovering a hidden conspiracy—he was just waking up to the fact that I’ve been very publicly calling out his fascistic behavior for a global audience. None of what he’s suddenly so concerned with was a secret. My investigative work has been covered extensively across most mainstream and major new media outlets for a decade.

What This Reveals About the MAGA Movement

The fact that Michael Flynn spent Christmas Day targeting me says more about the MAGA movement than it does about me.

This man who has branded himself as a Christian and family man spent his holiday not focused on his loved ones or living the values of Christ—but by stirring up a cult to accuse another veteran of being a Jewish Marxist who needs to be hunted and executed.

And it worked exactly as intended: it activated a base conditioned to believe that antifascists are traitors and that violence is a valid form of political expression.

This is the function of fascist propaganda. It’s not about persuading the masses—it’s about hardening the base, isolating enemies, and testing the waters for what’s socially and politically acceptable. When a former general calls for a private citizen to be investigated “without mercy,” it’s a signal. When his followers respond with calls for that person’s murder, that’s the feedback loop. That’s the design.

We can’t dismiss or excuse this as fringe behavior. This is the mainstream of the Republican party. The same people calling for my execution today are the ones who celebrated the assault and battery of hundreds of police officers on January 6, 2021 when insurrectionists attempted to decapitate our republic and destroy our Constitution. Now that their movement has consolidated control of the federal government, they’re openly fantasizing about using the power of the state to settle scores.

Flynn and his followers aren’t just attacking me. They’re coming for the legitimacy of any veteran who dares to speak out. They’re trying to collapse the space between government and militia, between uniform and mob. They want a country where power flows not from law, but from loyalty to a movement.

And they’re telling us, in the clearest possible terms, what they’ll do if we don’t stop them.

What We Do Now

We don’t win this fight by going quiet. We don’t win by hoping it blows over. We win by organizing.

Let’s not forget—Flynn claimed he personally contacted FBI Director Kash Patel and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to bring the full weight of the government against me. He’s trying to turn the power of the state against an open-source investigator and combat veteran because I’ve exposed the networks he’s aligned with.

He’s already going after my nonprofits, and I anticipated that. That’s why I created On Offense—because private businesses offer some protection that nonprofits don’t. It’s harder for authoritarians to use the government to disrupt a private company than a nonprofit. But the threat is real. I’m seeking legal counsel, because Flynn has a habit of engaging in SLAPP tactics against people who rightfully criticize him for his treasonous and grifting behavior.

With that said, I’m going to continue using my nonprofits to provide free resources to help Americans learn how they can legally and safely fight against authoritarianism for as long as I can. If you’re reading this and wondering what you can do, here’s where to start:

They want us scared, scattered, and silent. So let’s be loud, organized, and unrelenting.

Flynn can try to use his former rank to intimidate me. His followers can try to threaten my life. But I will not be moved.

And I’m not alone. Thank you for being with me! Now let’s go on offense!

Leave a comment