Yesterday, POLITICO reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized an expansion of the National Guard’s operations in Washington, DC, including the use of tactical military vehicles and boats in support of law enforcement.

That news came six days before thousands of veterans and civilian supporters are being invited to gather in our nation’s capital for the Veterans Day Democracy March.

I want to be clear about something: We have no evidence that these deployments are intended to interfere with our demonstration. And the men and women serving in the National Guard are not our enemies.

But if the growing military presence in DC has you feeling nervous about attending, I have a message for you.

Don’t be scared. We’re organizing a peaceful demonstration, and we have every intention of exercising our constitutional rights.

If anyone should be worried about what comes next, it’s Pete Hegseth.

He thinks that his eventual firing or resignation — which I think could happen as early as this weekend — is the worst thing that can happen to him. But he’s wrong.

Yesterday, I joined leaders of the Unite for Veterans Coalition for a press conference where we announced our unanimous demand for Hegseth’s impeachment, conviction, removal, and disqualification from future federal office.

And we’re not backing away from that demand if Trump fires him or Hegseth resigns.

The point of impeachment is constitutional accountability. Removing someone from a position of power doesn’t resolve the question of whether they abused that power.

In the video above, I explain what’s happening, what we’re demanding, and what you need to know about November 11.

Join us on Veterans Day

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Planned gathering: U.S. Capitol Lawn, Washington, DC

Planned kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Capitol Grounds permit is awaiting final approval, so the gathering location and time remain subject to change. Make sure you’re registered to receive updated arrival instructions.

Veterans, military families, and civilian allies are welcome.

We’re also planning a collective reaffirmation of the oath we took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

I took that oath when I enlisted in the Army. I still believe in it.

And next Wednesday, I intend to stand alongside other veterans who believe in it, too.

Sign up, get updates, and donate to support Veterans Fighting Fascism’s organizing work

See you in Washington.

—Kris