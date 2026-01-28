How to Stop Christian Nationalism

Some believers like to say there’s no such thing as an atheist in a foxhole.

I’ve been to war. I’ve been shot at. I’ve been close to blown up. I’ve lost friends in war and to suicide after we came home. And I can tell you from personal experience — God dies in a lot of foxholes, too.

I didn’t grow up at all religious, but I went through the motions. Baptism, communion, confirmation — the Catholic trifecta. Most of my friends were doing the same thing at temple or in religion class. For us, religion was a routine. A tradition. Something our parents made us do. I didn’t believe in God, and I didn’t spend much time thinking about it.

That changed after 9/11.

Like a lot of Americans my age, I started to see religion — not just Islam, but organized religion in general — as a source of conflict. And when I deployed to Iraq in 2005, that vague discomfort turned into something harder. Into anger. Into hate.

On one side of the wire, I had enemies whose culture and history I didn’t understand — groups who, from my perspective at the time, all seemed indistinguishable, but they hated each other as much, if not more, than they hated us. On the other side, I had my Army chaplain — an evangelical who talked about our deployment using words like “crusade,” and a “mission from God.” He was a man who was supposed to provide spiritual support to everyone in the unit, regardless of their religious affiliation — or lack thereof — and he seemed to see me people like me, a nonbeliever, as just another heretic, no different from those he hated outside the gates.

The truth about the military that you don’t see in movies is that you spend a lot of time bored. To kill time, I mostly read when I couldn’t play video games. Eventually, I ran out of books and turned to the only stuff left on the shelf — the books the chaplain had provided. That’s when I encountered the Left Behind series. Christian propaganda about the rapture, written for people who fantasize about watching the rest of us suffer through the apocalypse.

I was halfway through one of those books when I went out on patrol one day and my platoon got ambushed — the first time I ever experienced a complex, coordinated attack. We got out of it without a scratch, but I was shaken. I remember lying in bed after I got back to FOB Hope, staring at the ceiling, thinking about the book that I had been reading. Thinking about how much destruction — how much death — has been justified in the name of God.

That was the moment I became an angry atheist.

For a long time, I saw religion as the problem. But over the years, I came to understand that it’s not the books, or the priests, or the imams that create violence. It’s power. It’s history. It’s empire. It’s the boomerang effect of centuries of colonization, war, and blowback. It’s identity.

Years passed, and religion faded into the background of my life. But it came roaring back into focus when I saw how the American far-right was using it to organize for war – a war against us.

And today, the threat I see — the domestic one that’s more dangerous than anything foreign — is Christian nationalism.

It wasn’t until I went undercover at the ReAwaken America Tour in 2022 that I truly understood how deep this goes. It was hosted by disgraced former General Mike Flynn and his grifter pal, Clay Clark. Thousands of Americans packed into a theater, screaming, crying, speaking in tongues, waving flags and QAnon signs and preparing for a so-called “spiritual war.” Retired U.S. military officers on stage told the crowd to stock up on “precious metals” — not gold or silver, but brass and lead. Ammunition. For the coming purge.

It’s a mistake to dismiss these people as fringe lunatics. This is a well-funded movement led by former military officers, members of the Trump family, pastors, and now, politicians and political appointees at the highest levels of the federal government. It’s violent, religious dogma with White House access. Kash Patel, now the FBI Director, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate without anyone bringing up the fact that he spoke at this conference as it traveled around the country. They aren’t spreading the gospel — they’re preaching civil war in Jesus’ name.

But here’s the thing: This isn’t really about Christianity.

Christian nationalism isn’t a theology. It’s an identity movement. It’s a fascist ideology that borrows the language of religion to justify violence, dehumanization, and domination. It’s a movement that defines who counts as a “real” American — and who doesn’t.

And if we don’t understand it, we can’t fight it.

That’s why I asked Tim Whitaker to join me for this conversation. He’s a believer — an evangelical who left the basement of Christian fundamentalism and now dedicates his life to exposing the machinery of Christian nationalism from the inside. The platform he founded, The New Evangelicals, is a lifeline for people trying to hold onto their faith without becoming pawns in a theocratic movement.

🎧 Follow Tim Whitaker:

👉 On Substack

👉 On Instagram

👉 On YouTube

📣 Support On Offense: Subscribe, rate, and share the show using this link to find us on all platforms. Every post, comment, and share helps build a stronger pro-democracy movement.

📚 Get organized: Download the Antifascist Book Club guides and learn how to take action locally at veteransfightingfascism.org.

Thanks for reading—and listening.

Let’s go on offense.

Leave a comment