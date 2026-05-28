On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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Ginia B's avatar
Ginia B
5d

Thank you, deeply, for continuing to present us with hope and guidance, and for sharing your experience with us as we go through this.

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LT's avatar
LT
5d

I'm a teacher and it's the last day of public school in FL; presently waiting for the faculty mtg and listening to you now: you are so clarifying in your comments and reassuring in your delivery. You're insightful and calm.

Thank you so much

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