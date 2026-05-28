Between 2021 and 2025, I worked on a series of war games and tabletop exercises focused on one central question: what would happen if Donald Trump tried to return to power through force — or what would happen if he won and governed like an authoritarian?

The reason think tanks, journalists, congressional investigators, and even members of the January 6th Committee brought me into those conversations was because of the work I’ve spent years doing studying the information ecosystem around Trumpism — the online culture, the propagandists, the influencers, the livestreamers, the conspiracy theorists, and the extremist movements that shaped the world MAGA lived inside.

Not just the violent fringe, but the entire emotional and media ecosystem surrounding Trump.

The people who followed him with the devotion of Parrot Heads following Jimmy Buffett. A political movement that became not just ideological, but cultural, tribal, and it consumed their very identities.

A lot of that work in building war games and training exercises was informed not just by my own observations in the field, but also by placing my own research and experiences in the context provided by the books I’ve recommended for years. Especially the books I eventually included on the original Anti-Fascist Book Club reading list after the 2024 election. Books like Strongmen by Ruth Ben-Ghiat, On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder, and Surviving Autocracy by Masha Gessen.

I also included How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi because I believed — and still believe — that learning how oppression functions in America for Black people, is essential to understanding how authoritarianism works here, in the world we’re most familiar with. Kendi’s work talks about a reality that’s closer to home than Iraq under Saddam Hussein, Mussolini’s Italy, or Putin’s Russia. And the “how-to” part of Kendi’s is important. It’s instructional. It grants you agency. It gives you a mission. That book asks readers to examine how everyday choices either reinforce injustice or challenge it.

But all of those books — as important as they are — were written well before Trump fully returned to power.

They were written before masked federal agents disappeared people into vans in American cities. Before universities folded. Before law firms surrendered. Before billionaires openly aligned themselves with authoritarian politics. Before Americans began adapting themselves psychologically to living under constant democratic erosion.

Back then, much of the conversation was still theoretical. Preventative. Preparatory.

Like my war games and tabletop exercises, my scenario planning and the trainings that I led.

But today we’re living beyond the horizon that I built into my war games.

And that’s what struck me when Gal Beckerman reached out and offered to send me his new book, How to Be a Dissident.

I intentionally avoided reading reviews or interviews beforehand because I wanted to encounter the book on its own terms. And almost immediately, it felt different from many of the books written during Trump’s first rise to power.

It opens with a nightmare. A familiar scene, a scenario you’ve probably had in your own mind. Something that every child imagines when they learn about the ugliest parts of history. But Beckerman isn’t writing about history, he’s writing about now. And this book is different because it turns inward and demands that we answer the question — are we who we believe we are? Are we who we want to be?

Books like On Tyranny often focus on action and reaction — and you probably have your favorite rule: do not obey in advance, defend institutions, believe in truth. Timothy Snyder tells you how to respond to the world around you. But Beckerman is doing something different.

He’s asking not just: what should you do?

But: who are you becoming while all of this happens around you?

What does it mean to live with integrity in an age of conformity? How do ordinary people convince themselves to stay silent? Why do some people comply while others “sit apart” and become dissidents?

Much of the book feels intentionally counterintuitive. The chapter titles are clever, unsettling, and sometimes even off-putting. “Be a pessimist.” “Be reckless.” “Be alone.”

But underneath all of it is something deeply clarifying.

This isn’t just a book about resisting authoritarianism. It’s a book about resisting the psychological pull to normalize it.

At this point in American history, we’re no longer preparing for authoritarianism. We’re living through it.

Now before you watch or listen to my interview with Gal Beckerman, I want to ask of you a quick favor. Please like, share, and comment on this Substack post. A lot of you did that on the last episode, and it helped us to reach five-times our average audience. If we keep this up, this show is going to succeed in its mission to bring hope and critical information to more Americans who need these things.

I’m Kris Goldsmith, and this is On Offense. Now let’s get into it.

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