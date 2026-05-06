For years, my work has been focused on understanding how extremist movements operate.

That has meant spending time inside their ecosystems—tracking networks, infiltrating groups, and documenting how individuals and organizations move from rhetoric to action. It has also meant working alongside journalists, researchers, and, at times, law enforcement, to ensure that credible threats were taken seriously and that real harm could be prevented or prosecuted.

There was a certain logic to that work.

Extremists operated outside the system. We gathered evidence, built cases, and relied on institutions to respond.

That framework has been inverted.

What we are seeing now is not just the persistence of extremism, but a shift in how power is being exercised through institutions themselves.

Extremists and conspiracy theorists now lead the DOJ and FBI.

They’re engaging in politically-motivated investigations and filing baseless charges that impose real costs on the very people and organizations who have spent decades working to protect the rule of law.

The allegations that they make in ridiculous charging documents function as political weapons rather than legal arguments.

We’re seeing a pattern where the process—rather than the outcome—becomes the point.

Even when the cases collapse—and they will—the damage has already been done.

Time, money, attention, and credibility are all consumed in the process of defending against something that should not have been brought in the first place.

That context is what I brought into my conversation this week with Tim Heaphy.

Heaphy is a former U.S. Attorney and served as lead investigative counsel for both the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally and the January 6th insurrection. He has spent years examining political violence and institutional response from inside the system.

He has seen, up close, how these events unfolded and how the government attempted to respond to them.

Trump has pardoned and stymied investigations into thousands of the extremists that he’s worked to hold accountable.

And despite all of that—he remains committed to the idea that the system can work.

His argument, which he lays out in his forthcoming book We Are the Answer: How to Save Our Democracy, is that the durability of democratic institutions ultimately depends on public engagement. If people participate—if they stay informed, vote, and hold leaders accountable—then the system can still function as intended.

That is a serious argument, and one that deserves to be taken seriously.

It is also one that I find myself questioning more than I would have even a few years ago.

This conversation is not a debate for the sake of disagreement.

It is an attempt to work through a set of questions that I think many people are quietly asking themselves right now:

What happens when institutions are corrupted?

At what point does strain become structural failure?

And how do we distinguish between a system that is under pressure and one that has fundamentally failed?

In the interview, we discuss:

The recent indictments of the Southern Poverty Law Center and former FBI Director James Comey

What it actually means to be the target of a federal investigation, regardless of outcome

How disinformation moves from narrative to belief to action

The role of accountability in maintaining (or eroding) public trust

And whether engagement alone is sufficient to stabilize a system under this kind of pressure

If you’re interested in Heaphy’s broader argument, his book is available here:

https://steerforth.com/product/we-are-the-answer-9781586424565/

I don’t think there’s an easy resolution to the questions raised in this conversation.

But I do think it’s important to engage with them directly, rather than defaulting to either cynicism or blind optimism.

Both can be forms of disengagement.

If this piece resonates with you, I’d encourage you to share it with someone you trust.

And if you’re trying to figure out where to focus your energy, start local. That’s still where the most durable forms of accountability and community tend to be built.

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Veterans Fighting Fascism

— Kris