On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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Black Raven's avatar
Black Raven
5d

checks and balances needs to be something that applies to the SCOTUS too. no one checks them. And having life long appointments is what makes them rogue. They need to be impeached and removed for their corruption.

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Deb Porter's avatar
Deb Porter
3d

Presumably you have seen this.. look forward to your comments.

Check out this Snopes article: Investigating claim Chief Justice Roberts, wife took $20M from law firms he ruled on https://www.snopes.com/news/2026/05/01/chief-justice-roberts-wife-law-firms/

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