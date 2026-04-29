John Roberts’ wife made millions from firms that have business before the Supreme Court.

And he didn’t just fail to recuse himself—he spent years mischaracterizing those sources of income on his disclosure forms.

That’s not a technicality. It’s a direct challenge to the idea that anyone in this country is bound by the rule of law.

If the Chief Justice of the United States can operate this way without consequence, then the problem isn’t just one man.

It’s the system that allows it.

This is exactly what Christopher Armitage set out to expose in his recent reporting—and in this conversation, we break it down in detail.

We talk about what’s actually known, what it means, and why the Supreme Court has proven unwilling—or unable—to hold itself accountable.

But more importantly, we talk about what happens next.

Because accountability doesn’t disappear when institutions fail.

It shifts.

If the Court won’t police itself, then the pressure has to come from somewhere else.

From people who are willing to understand what’s happening—and act on it.

This episode is about how you can make a difference and hold even the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court accountable.

Watch the full conversation here:

If you’re going to watch this, don’t just watch it passively.

Chris lays out a clear path for how people can push for accountability—including steps you can take right now.

Start there.

And if you do, let me know in the comments what you’re seeing and what actions you’re taking.

Because this only works if more people decide to get involved.

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If you’re new here, welcome. I’ve been writing about how everyday people can push back against abuses of power—and how to organize locally to make that pressure real.

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