Episode 1: Ken Burns’ Dangerous Myths — Tad Stoermer on American History and Resistance

This show is for anyone who’s sick of being told to “defend democracy” while fascists run the field unopposed.

It features a guest I think everyone should hear from right now: public historian and Army veteran

. Tad’s made it his mission to expose the sanitized myths that make Americans passive in the face of authoritarianism.

, Tad is here to offer a sharp corrective: real resistance, real violence, real consequences. And real relevance to what we’re living through now.

Too many people treat the state of American democracy like an interesting academic debate, or a puzzle that smarter people will eventually figure out. That’s not what this show is for. On Offense is for organizers, activists, veterans, and anyone who understands that we’re in a fight right now—and that we’re going to have to win it together.

In this episode, Tad and I talk about how the Founders understood tyranny before the word “fascism” existed, and how modern authoritarians still use the same old playbook. We talk about how weaponized nostalgia and patriotic myth-making—including the kind you see in mainstream media from folks like Ken Burns—distort our understanding of history, and make us easier to control.

If you care about fighting fascism in America, this is the place to start.

