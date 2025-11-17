On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

User's avatar
H.E.R.O. Report's avatar
H.E.R.O. Report
5d

Done! Looking forward to it Kris! Hope all is well.

Clarissa Sr, American Grandma

5d
Clarissa Sr, American Grandma
5d

🇺🇸 “The Tariff That Ate Our Town” 💸

In a shop on the corner where welders would spark,

Where makers made magic from daylight to dark,

The hum of the tools and the clang of the steel

Were the sounds of a town with a pride you could feel.

But one windy morning, a storm rolled in fast—

Not clouds, not rain, not a shadow it cast.

It came from a desk with a signature stamp,

A tariff-sized tantrum from Trump’s tariff camp.

It gobbled up metal, it swallowed supplies,

It devoured the lumber that builders would buy.

The cost of the copper shot up like a kite,

And sheet metal tripled before Friday night.

Moms in the markets felt pain in their purse,

While dads fixing tractors said, “This is getting worse!”

A hammer now cost what a ladder once did,

And the price of a fridge? You’d need three extra bids.

The welders grew worried, the plumbers did too,

The baker, the barber, the whole business crew.

Small shops were squeezed till their ledgers turned red—

All from tariffs cooked up in a billionaire’s head.

Manufacturers groaned, “How can we survive?”

Families said, “This hurts the cost of our lives!”

Every widget and gadget, each gizmo and gear

Got slapped with a markup year after year.

Trump boasted and bragged, “It’s good for the land!”

While folks felt the squeeze he refused to understand.

A tariff, you see, isn’t paid by the kings—

But by farmers and fixers and everyday things.

Yet towns linked together from city to hill,

Determined to push through the weight of the bill.

They marched and they voted, they lifted their voice—

“We want lower costs, and we’re making that choice!”

So remember this tale when they boast and they bluff:

Economies crumble when leaders act rough.

For a nation grows strong when the people stand tall—

Not when tariffs eat towns

and hurt workers most of all.

🦅 #SupportSmallBusiness | #GrandmasForDemocracy | #WeDeserveBetter | #TruthTellers 💙

