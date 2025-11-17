The On Offense podcast is live — and now is the moment to help it break through.

Before we talk strategy, let me say this: I can’t do this without you. This community—readers, listeners, viewers—is what makes On Offense possible. You’re not just an audience. You’re the core of a movement.

Earlier this year, we used this platform to help organize a protest against Trump’s plan to fire 80,000 VA workers. Over 7,000 people showed up on the National Mall for the June 6 Unite for Veterans Rally. The White House and Secretary Doug Collins quickly retreated and scaled back their plan.

Then, when Trump’s political appointees tried to quietly push a rule change during Congress’s August recess — one that would ban women veterans from accessing abortion care at VA hospitals — we sounded the alarm. Backed by a massive Christian nationalist spam campaign, they thought they’d get away with it. But in just days, we overwhelmed their efforts with thousands of real, authentic public comments. Our voices on the record made it clear: we will not let extremists steal veterans’ healthcare.

Now I’m asking you to help take this movement to the next level.

Here’s what I need you to do today:

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify. Give it a 5-star rating — even if you’ve only heard the trailer. Share the link with friends, family, or anyone who needs to hear real talk about fighting fascism.

Important: When searching On Offense on any podcast platform, make sure you’re following the right one — “On Offense with Kris Goldsmith” (with the cover art of me in front of the flag).

Please ignore and don’t click on the old inactive feed that just says “On Offense: Conversations with Kris Goldsmith.” That one was created automatically when Substack first integrated podcasts, but it’s not the real show. Here’s the side-by-side:

Episode Zero, our minute-long trailer that sets the tone for the podcast, is up now. The first full episode drops on Wednesday morning. If we drive momentum before then, the platforms are more likely to boost it to new audiences.

This podcast is another weapon in our fight for democracy. Let’s put it in more people’s hands.

Thanks for being in this with me.

Let’s go on offense.

—Kris

P.S. Paid subscribers on Substack will get early access to full video episodes — as soon as I get them back from my editors. Keep an eye on your inbox.