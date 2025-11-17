Help Launch On Offense the Right Way
The podcast is live. Here’s how you can help it break through before Episode One drops Wednesday.
The On Offense podcast is live — and now is the moment to help it break through.
Before we talk strategy, let me say this: I can’t do this without you. This community—readers, listeners, viewers—is what makes On Offense possible. You’re not just an audience. You’re the core of a movement.
Earlier this year, we used this platform to help organize a protest against Trump’s plan to fire 80,000 VA workers. Over 7,000 people showed up on the National Mall for the June 6 Unite for Veterans Rally. The White House and Secretary Doug Collins quickly retreated and scaled back their plan.
Then, when Trump’s political appointees tried to quietly push a rule change during Congress’s August recess — one that would ban women veterans from accessing abortion care at VA hospitals — we sounded the alarm. Backed by a massive Christian nationalist spam campaign, they thought they’d get away with it. But in just days, we overwhelmed their efforts with thousands of real, authentic public comments. Our voices on the record made it clear: we will not let extremists steal veterans’ healthcare.
Now I’m asking you to help take this movement to the next level.
Here’s what I need you to do today:
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify.
Give it a 5-star rating — even if you’ve only heard the trailer.
Share the link with friends, family, or anyone who needs to hear real talk about fighting fascism.
Important: When searching On Offense on any podcast platform, make sure you’re following the right one — “On Offense with Kris Goldsmith” (with the cover art of me in front of the flag).
Please ignore and don’t click on the old inactive feed that just says “On Offense: Conversations with Kris Goldsmith.” That one was created automatically when Substack first integrated podcasts, but it’s not the real show. Here’s the side-by-side:
Episode Zero, our minute-long trailer that sets the tone for the podcast, is up now. The first full episode drops on Wednesday morning. If we drive momentum before then, the platforms are more likely to boost it to new audiences.
This podcast is another weapon in our fight for democracy. Let’s put it in more people’s hands.
Thanks for being in this with me.
Let’s go on offense.
—Kris
P.S. Paid subscribers on Substack will get early access to full video episodes — as soon as I get them back from my editors. Keep an eye on your inbox.
Done! Looking forward to it Kris! Hope all is well.
🇺🇸 “The Tariff That Ate Our Town” 💸
In a shop on the corner where welders would spark,
Where makers made magic from daylight to dark,
The hum of the tools and the clang of the steel
Were the sounds of a town with a pride you could feel.
But one windy morning, a storm rolled in fast—
Not clouds, not rain, not a shadow it cast.
It came from a desk with a signature stamp,
A tariff-sized tantrum from Trump’s tariff camp.
It gobbled up metal, it swallowed supplies,
It devoured the lumber that builders would buy.
The cost of the copper shot up like a kite,
And sheet metal tripled before Friday night.
Moms in the markets felt pain in their purse,
While dads fixing tractors said, “This is getting worse!”
A hammer now cost what a ladder once did,
And the price of a fridge? You’d need three extra bids.
The welders grew worried, the plumbers did too,
The baker, the barber, the whole business crew.
Small shops were squeezed till their ledgers turned red—
All from tariffs cooked up in a billionaire’s head.
Manufacturers groaned, “How can we survive?”
Families said, “This hurts the cost of our lives!”
Every widget and gadget, each gizmo and gear
Got slapped with a markup year after year.
Trump boasted and bragged, “It’s good for the land!”
While folks felt the squeeze he refused to understand.
A tariff, you see, isn’t paid by the kings—
But by farmers and fixers and everyday things.
Yet towns linked together from city to hill,
Determined to push through the weight of the bill.
They marched and they voted, they lifted their voice—
“We want lower costs, and we’re making that choice!”
So remember this tale when they boast and they bluff:
Economies crumble when leaders act rough.
For a nation grows strong when the people stand tall—
Not when tariffs eat towns
and hurt workers most of all.
