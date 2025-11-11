On Veterans Day, We Go On Offense

I’ve been building On Offense with your support for nearly a year. Since January, I’ve been telling you it was on the way—and today, it’s finally here. If you’ve been with me on Substack from the beginning, you made this possible. Your subscriptions covered the equipment, the studio, the editing—everything it took to make On Offense what you deserve.

The official website, weareonoffense.com, is live—though still under construction. I had originally intended to launch the first episode today, but the folks working behind the scenes convinced me it’s better to do this right than rush it. (And I’m glad they did!)

Paid subscribers will get each episode the moment it’s ready—before it premieres on YouTube or drops into podcast feeds.

Today, on Veterans Day, I’m not just honoring the sacrifices of the past—I’m making a commitment to the fight ahead.

I’ve spent years infiltrating hate groups, organizing veterans, and exposing fascist gangs operating in broad daylight. Now, I’m launching On Offense so we can take this fight to the next level.

This isn’t just a podcast. It’s a platform for action. Every week, I’ll break down what’s happening inside extremist movements and how we can organize to stop the next wave of political violence. You’ll hear from frontline organizers, veterans who are still serving their country, and others in the fight for democracy.

You’re getting the first look at our launch video before it goes live anywhere else.

Watch the video. Share it widely. And if you’re ready to go on offense with me, keep an eye out for our official launch call-to-action. When the RSS feed is live, I’ll be asking you to subscribe all at once—because a big surge in early subscriptions could help On Offense break into the charts and reach a whole new audience.

The first full episode—my interview with Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys—drops next week. After that, I sit down with resistance historian Tad Stoermer to dig into the long fight against American fascism. Each episode connects everyday Americans with people already in the fight—and ends with a clear call to action. Every guest will answer the question: ‘How can I go on offense?’

Let’s build the pro-democracy movement we need.

— Kris