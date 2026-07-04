Republican Cutting Veterans' Benefits Accuses VFW of Promoting Political Violence

The chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee has accused the Veterans of Foreign Wars of promoting political violence.

The accusation stems from the VFW’s Honor the Contract campaign, which opposes a provision in the proposed Take Care of America’s Veterans Act that would reduce future disability compensation for veterans with tinnitus and sleep apnea in order to pay for other veterans’ programs. The VFW supports many of the bill’s underlying goals. It opposes paying for them by reducing benefits that other veterans have already earned.

According to the VFW, the proposal would reduce disability compensation by an estimated $57 billion over the next decade and could affect as many as 1.5 million veterans. The organization argues that those savings would come directly from disabled veterans—not from eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, or bureaucracy.

Its message is straightforward:

“A grateful nation pays its debts to veterans—it does not send them the invoice.”

To encourage opposition to the legislation’s funding mechanism, the VFW launched an Action Center allowing Americans to contact their members of Congress and urge them to remove the disability compensation offset while preserving the rest of the bill’s veterans’ priorities.

The controversy isn’t about the bill. It’s about the artwork.

On July 1, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost issued a public statement condemning the VFW’s campaign.

He described the organization’s messaging as “inflammatory,” “fearmongering,” and “dangerous,” arguing that its imagery “creates a dangerous, politically charged environment that can put lives at risk.” He called on the VFW to remove the illustrations, discontinue the sale of associated merchandise, and recommit itself to what he described as “fact-based advocacy.”

The image at the center of the dispute depicts politicians, bureaucrats, and members of the media aiming rifles at two uniformed service members beneath the words Honor the Contract.

Standing alone, it’s certainly provocative.

But it also isn’t new.

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The VFW has been using this language for generations.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars responded the following day, defending both its position on the legislation and its use of political satire.

The organization rejected Chairman Bost’s characterization, arguing that the illustration is symbolic political speech rather than a depiction of literal violence. It also noted that the artwork is a modern interpretation of political cartoons the VFW itself published in 1933 and again in 1956, when veterans were fighting many of the same battles over pensions and disability compensation.

The VFW wrote:

“Political cartoons have long been part of American public discourse because they communicate difficult truths in memorable ways. When bureaucrats take aim at veterans’ earned disability benefits, we will continue to use every tool available to ensure veterans’ voices are heard.”

That historical context is what first caught my attention.

The illustrations you’ll find below this post aren’t internet memes or newly created political graphics.

They appeared in the pages of Foreign Service, the VFW’s magazine, during the Great Depression.

One depicts veterans being marched toward “Poverty,” “Hunger,” and “Premature Death.”

Courtesy of VFW’s archives of Foreign Service.

Another shows businessmen literally taking aim at disabled veterans.

Courtesy of VFW’s Foreign Service archives.

Another blames “economy” measures for veteran suicides.

Courtesy of VFW’s Foreign Service archives.

Their message was unmistakable: balancing budgets by reducing veterans’ earned benefits was a betrayal of the nation’s obligations to those who served.

Nearly a century later, the underlying argument has changed remarkably little.

This debate is older than today’s politics.

While researching General Smedley Butler and writing the introduction to War Is a Racket and Other Essential Truths, I spent a great deal of time reading veterans’ publications from the early twentieth century.

What struck me wasn’t how different they were from today.

It was how familiar they felt.

The names changed.

The legislation changed.

The political parties changed.

But the central question has remained remarkably consistent:

What does America owe the people it sends to war?

Every generation seems to answer that question twice.

The first answer comes when young Americans are asked to serve.

The second comes years later, when Congress debates what those promises are actually worth.

If you’d like to read the legislation—or weigh in yourself

The VFW has created an advocacy page explaining its opposition to the disability compensation offset in the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, along with a form that allows constituents to contact their senators and representative directly.

VFW Action Center

The history behind this controversy became one of the reasons I wanted to write the introduction to War Is a Racket and Other Essential Truths from General Smedley Butler. If you’re interested in the deeper historical context surrounding the nation’s obligations to veterans, you can preorder the book below.

Preorder War Is A Racket

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