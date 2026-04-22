On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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LT's avatar
LT
2dEdited

Excellent thank you so much, for your service past and present, and your commitment and courage

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
2d

Yes excellent and ditto to LT. You are true heroes, fighting back despite the nightmarish threats of violence. Admittedly astonished at what kind of society allows this? Terrifying. Keep up the good fight everyone.

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