Author’s Note (April 22, 2026):

The Department of Justice has charged the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) over its use of paid informants inside extremist groups. This episode was recorded before that news broke—but it explores the exact kind of work now at the center of that controversy: infiltrating extremist networks, documenting their activity, and the real cost of doing it. Our guest in this episode was one of SPLC’s top investigative reporters.

Who wins in the fight against extremism—like any other conflict—comes down to resources.

Who wins — the extremists or us — comes down to who has the money… the infrastructure… and the power and influence to overwhelm the other side.

Over the last decade, we’ve seen how well-resourced extremists can impose their ideology on all of us. And if that makes you think of the billionaire class—people like Elon Musk—that’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about an ecosystem that’s much bigger than the world’s richest man.

The policies that have shocked most Americans during the first and second Trump terms—especially those driven by Stephen Miller—didn’t come out of nowhere.

They didn’t surprise people like me. They didn’t surprise my guest today.

Because these ideas have been circulating for years—shopped, refined, and pushed from the fringe into the mainstream by what are effectively white nationalist think tanks operating in plain sight, backed by millions in dark money.

One of those organizations is called VDARE.

They’re a group that has spent decades promoting anti-immigrant conspiracy theories and building a bridge between the white nationalist fringe and the halls of power.

During the first Trump presidency—especially after Charlottesville—there was a massive backlash against the so-called “alt-right.” After Heather Heyer was murdered, after the country saw swastikas and Confederate flags in the streets while white supremacists used brutal violence against people of color, clergey and women — on camera — it became much harder for these groups to operate openly in places like Washington, D.C.

So they adapted.

In 2020, VDARE spent over a million dollars to buy a castle overlooking the quaint small town of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

Close enough to the nation’s capital to stay connected to power—and to host other extremist groups — but far enough away to operate without facing a lot of organized resistance.

That’s what resources look like on their side.

But when I talk about resources in the fight against extremism, I’m not just talking about money.

I’m talking about time. Energy. Attention. Health. Well-being.

The finite resources that human beings only have so much of.

Because the people pushing back—the researchers, the journalists, the community members—are often doing it underpaid, if paid at all — without the support they need, and at real personal cost.

My friend Michael Edison Hayden is one of those people.

Mike is an investigative reporter and someone whose work has helped me understand the extremist ecosystem. As a reporter, he broke some of the biggest stories on the radical right over the last decade, and his analyses—featured in outlets like NPR, MSNBC, and CNN—helped shape perspectives on the authoritarian, anti-democracy movement that took over the Republican Party.

In his new book, Strange People on the Hill, he tells the story of what happened in Berkeley Springs when VDARE moved in—

And what it cost the people who stood up to it.

He also writes about what I think of as the toxic nonprofit industrial complex—how large institutions that claim to be on the frontlines of this fight can treat their own researchers and journalists as expendable, or even as enemies from within.

This is a story about one small town, and the cost of actually fighting extremism.

It’s also a national story about, as Mike writes, “the psychological and emotional environment that birthed the second Trump presidency.”

And finally, it’s a personal story.

As you’ll hear in this episode, Mike and I went through a lot of the same things at the same time. And that includes some pretty serious mental health crises.

But while we talk about the costs that we’ve paid, we also talk about how the light we’ve shone on these extremist organizations has cost them so much more.

And that’s why—no matter the cost—we keep going On Offense.

In this episode of On Offense, Kris Goldsmith sits down with investigative journalist Michael Edison Hayden to discuss his new book, Strange People on the Hill, and the reality of confronting extremism at the local level.

When a white nationalist organization purchased a castle overlooking Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, it wasn’t just a strange headline—it was part of a larger strategy. Hayden’s reporting reveals how extremist ideas move from the fringe into positions of influence, and what happens when communities are forced to confront them directly.

This conversation goes beyond the headlines to explore the human cost of this work—the burnout, the mental health toll, and the pressure placed on the small number of researchers, journalists, and community members who take these movements on.

This is a story about one town—and a warning for the rest of the country.

📘 Get the book:

Strange People on the Hill — https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/michael-edison-hayden/strange-people-on-the-hill/9781645030607/?lens=bold-type-books

Follow Michael Edison Hayden:

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/michaelehayden.bsky.social

Substack: https://michaeledisonhayden.substack.com/

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On Offense is produced by Gina Kim and edited by the Lombardos for VALOR Media Network.

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