On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

Officer Harry Dunn: January 6 Wasn’t the End. It Was the Beginning

In Episode 3 of On Offense, I sit down with Officer Harry Dunn to talk about January 6, what came after, and how he’s fighting for democracy despite setbacks.
Kristofer Goldsmith
Harry Dunn
Harry Dunn
Dec 10, 2025
Episode 3 of On Offense is here.

This episode is dropping here on Substack as soon as I got everything I needed from my editor—just hours before it premieres on YouTube. Whether you’re watching this as a paying subscriber or tuning in once the paywall lifts, thank you for showing up and being part of this.

Big thanks to all the paying subscribers who make…

