On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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Our Copa: The World Cup and the Fight Against Authoritarianism

A recording from Kristofer Goldsmith's live video
Kristofer Goldsmith's avatar
Nelini Stamp's avatar
Valor Media Network's avatar
Kristofer Goldsmith, Nelini Stamp, and Valor Media Network
Jun 09, 2026
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