Our Copa: The World Cup and the Fight Against Authoritarianism

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript5929Our Copa: The World Cup and the Fight Against AuthoritarianismA recording from Kristofer Goldsmith's live videoKristofer Goldsmith, Nelini Stamp, and Valor Media NetworkJun 09, 20265929ShareTranscriptGet more from Kristofer Goldsmith in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksOn Offense with Kris GoldsmithSubscribeAuthorsKristofer GoldsmithNelini StampWrites Nelini Stamp SubscribeValor Media NetworkWrites VALOR Media Network SubscribeRecent PostsWhere I’ve Been, What I’ve Been Building, and What Comes NextJun 5 • Kristofer Goldsmith and Valor Media NetworkStop Playing Nice With The Racist Republican PartyMay 1 • Kristofer GoldsmithDon’t Waste Your Time at “No Kings” ProtestsMar 27 • Kristofer Goldsmith and Valor Media NetworkHow Veterans Are Fighting ICE in Minneapolis After the Killing of Alex PrettiMar 25 • Kristofer Goldsmith, Matt Gordon, Valor Media Network, and The Save America MovementI Went to Minneapolis. Here’s What the Rest of America Needs to Know.Mar 10 • Kristofer Goldsmith, Valor Media Network, Nick Paro, Matt Gordon, and The Ken Harbaugh ShowThe Courts vs. DHS: Are Judges Stopping ICE? | Chris GeidnerMar 4 • Kristofer Goldsmith and Chris GeidnerWhat to Do When Hate Comes to Main Street | Phil WilliamsFeb 25 • Kristofer Goldsmith, Valor Media Network, and Phil Williams