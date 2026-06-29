On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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Pete Hegseth Says Women Shouldn’t Serve in Combat. Meet the Hell Cats.

A new series from Meidas Defense follows women veterans who are pushing back against the attacks on their service—and on the next generation of Americans who may choose to wear the uniform.
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Kristofer Goldsmith, Joe Plenzler, Valor Media Network, and 3 others
Jun 29, 2026

Pete Hegseth has made it clear what he thinks about women serving in combat.

The women you’re about to meet have spent their lives proving him wrong.

I’m proud to serve as executive producer of Hell Cats, a new podcast from Meidas Defense—a partnership between Valor Media Network and the MeidasTouch Network.

In Episode One, you’ll meet Rebecca Bennett and Maura Sullivan: veterans, leaders, mothers, and two of the women helping redefine what military service and public leadership look like in America today.

If you’ve followed my work for a while, you know I believe that one of the most effective ways to fight extremism is to elevate the people authoritarians want erased from our national story. That’s exactly what this series is about.

Watch the trailer above, then click here to see the full first episode.

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