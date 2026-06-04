There’s something deeply disorienting about studying conspiracy theories long enough that you begin to understand them.

Not because they start making sense.

But because you begin to understand how millions of people can come to believe them.

And once you understand that — once you understand the emotional logic underneath movements like QAnon — you can’t really look at American politics the same way ever again.

One of the hardest parts about studying conspiracy theories at the scale and complexity of QAnon is that trying to explain them can make you sound insane.

In some ways, the work that I’ve done infiltrating and studying white supremacist, neo-Nazi, and other extremist organizations is actually simpler by comparison.

Those groups are dangerous. Violent. Organized.

But relatively speaking, they’re flatter.

There are fewer relevant characters.

Fewer moving parts.

Fewer layers of mythology.

QAnon was something different.

At its peak, there were likely tens of millions of Americans actively engaging with QAnon-related content online daily.

And I think many Americans still misunderstand what that actually means.

A lot of people probably first became aware of QAnon because of the so-called “QAnon Shaman” — the guy in the horned hat who became infamous after the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

But reducing QAnon to internet weirdos and one guy in a costume dramatically understates how serious this movement actually became.

QAnon didn’t just spread conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton or the so-called stolen election.

It fueled a broader collapse in people’s relationship with reality.

Families broke apart.

Parents stopped speaking to children.

Grandparents lost contact with their grandchildren.

Brothers and sisters became estranged.

Not because of ordinary political disagreements.

But because the conspiracy theories caused people to believe things that made them dangerous.

Unstable.

Untrustworthy.

People killed members of their own families because they believed QAnon conspiracies.

And yet now, as I was recording this episode at the end of May 2026, almost nobody talks about QAnon anymore.

This movement that consumed enormous portions of the American internet…

that radicalized millions of people…

that helped fuel the January 6th insurrection…

that fundamentally reshaped the Republican Party…

It’s like we collectively memory-holed the entire thing.

In the days after January 6th, QAnon dominated cable news.

Every major network.

Every newspaper.

Every panel discussion.

But now?

Almost silence.

And I think part of the reason for that silence is because confronting what actually happened would force us to grapple with something much more uncomfortable:

QAnon didn’t really disappear.

Its believers are still here.

The same people who spent years convincing themselves that Democrats were satanic pedophiles…

that Donald Trump was secretly fighting a hidden war against a global cabal…

that mass executions and military tribunals were coming…

Those people didn’t vanish.

They were absorbed into the broader MAGA movement.

The conspiracy culture remained.

The paranoia remained.

The rejection of objective reality remained.

Only the branding changed.

I’ve said before on this show that I had been Facebook friends with disgraced former General and convicted felon Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET) ever since he was selected as Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor during the first Trump administration.

Though apparently I can’t say that anymore.

Because at some point recently, he unfriended me.

But I bring Flynn up because I watched this transformation happen in real time.

I watched a formerly respected senior general in the United States Army embrace a conspiracy movement that cast him as one of its central heroes.

QAnon believers imagined Flynn as one of the leaders of what they called “The Storm” — a fantasy involving mass arrests, executions, military tribunals, and violent retribution against Trump’s political enemies.

And Flynn encouraged it.

Not always directly.

Sometimes through vague gestures.

Likes.

Shares.

Subtle affirmations.

Permission.

And because Flynn was a retired general officer — because he wrapped himself in military credibility — millions of people treated him as trustworthy.

That credibility grew the QAnon movement tremendously.

Veterans and military leaders occupy a privileged place in American culture.

People often assume service equals integrity.

Wisdom.

Honor.

Sometimes that trust is earned.

Sometimes it isn’t.

Flynn understood that.

For years, I watched his social media activity closely.

You could often tell when he was nervous about investigations or indictments based on the things he would post.

At one point, just before it became public that he would begin cooperating with investigators, he posted a photo of airplane contrails in the sky that vaguely resembled the shape of a cross.

That kind of thing became common.

Religious symbolism.

Apocalyptic language.

Conspiratorial messaging.

And surrounding all of it were hundreds of QAnon followers flooding his page every single day with posts treating him like a messianic figure.

Again — not random trolls.

Not fringe internet users.

Americans.

Voters.

Military veterans.

Parents.

Police officers.

People who genuinely believed they were participating in some kind of patriotic awakening.

And over time, instead of being rejected by the Republican Party, those conspiratorial communities were welcomed into it. They took it over.

After January 6th, there was a brief moment where it seemed possible that Republicans might finally sever themselves from the movement that fueled the insurrection.

Instead, they spent years rehabilitating it.

The January 6th rioters were turned into martyrs.

The conspiracy theorists were normalized.

And eventually, the people who helped attack the Capitol were pardoned.

And now, Trump wants to make them all — the most committed and radicalized of the QAnon movement — millionaires.

But people today have flatted them down to violent insurrectionists, and election deniers. But they’re so much more radicalized and dangerous than those labels communicate.

Conspiracy movements do not need to remain centralized to remain dangerous.

Once people become conditioned to reject objective reality… once they learn to treat facts as negotiable… once they begin viewing politics as an existential struggle between good and evil…

those belief systems become incredibly difficult to reverse.

And that’s one of the reasons I wanted to speak with Denver Riggleman .

Denver is a former Republican congressman from Virginia.

He later worked as a senior investigator for the January 6th Committee.

And he is the author of the book The Breach, which examines the networks, personalities, and conspiracy ecosystems surrounding January 6th.

In this conversation, we talk about how QAnon evolved from an internet conspiracy into a broader political identity.

We talk about why conspiracy culture didn’t disappear after January 6th.

We talk about how extremist movements adapt, fragment, and survive.

And we talk about what happens to a democracy when millions of people are encouraged to believe that reality itself is negotiable.

I’m Kris Goldsmith, and this is On Offense.

Let’s get into it. The full episode is below.

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