On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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Ric Flare's avatar
Ric Flare
2d

QAnon is still very much alive and GROWING! Their initiation videos are on YouTube which ultimately direct followers to Telegram, X.com, and Rumble. And when the algorithms hook someone, they fall down the rabbit hole fast!!! i now have an ex-wife because of this bullshit

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Alierias's avatar
Alierias
2d

I still have my Maggot Sister and Brother blocked on everything - now that my mother finally died, and has been buried, I’ll never talk to any of them again.

Because they have unequivocally shown me that they’re horrible people - racist, sexist, religionist, homophobic ÅŚŠĦØĻĒȘ, and genetics ain’t enough for me to let them anywhere near myself or my children.

PERIOD

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