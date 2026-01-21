How to Face Your Fears and Fight ICE

Do not obey in advance.

It’s the first rule in On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder’s guide to resisting authoritarianism—and one you’ve probably seen quoted more than any other. In theory, it’s an easy instruction to agree with. We shout it online. We demand it of our institutions. We demand it of our leaders.

But let’s be honest. Are we really living by it?

Have you kept your head down in meetings, in friend groups, in family gatherings—just to avoid a confrontation? Have you held your tongue because it was easier than speaking up? Have you made peace with the line between what’s tolerable and what’s too much, instead of standing firm against injustice, even in its early stages?

I have.

During Trump’s first run for office and his first term, I was working in Washington, D.C., on the government affairs and policy staff of one of the country’s congressionally chartered veteran service organizations. These VSOs and MSOs are supposed to be nonpartisan. They’re supposed to put veterans and military families first. But many have struggled to reckon with the damage that Trumpism and MAGA have done—not just to civil society, but to the very people they claim to serve.

While working there, I was lucky to have been under the leadership of Rick Weidman and John Rowan at Vietnam Veterans of America—two men who had been speaking truth to power for half a century. VVA itself came out of the anti-war movement, long before it was politically safe to criticize American militarism. They had the courage to speak out when others stayed silent. And they gave me room to do the same.

We made a deal: I could speak out publicly, even if it was critical of Trump, so long as my comments were rooted in facts, policy, and data. As long as I debated in good faith and didn’t cross into partisan flame-throwing, I had cover. But that deal came with limits.

It meant I wasn’t absolutely free to say everything I wanted to say. I walked right up to the line—but I didn’t cross it. There were times I posted criticism of the administration and followed it by drafting an email offering to resign if my boss felt I had gone too far. Trump’s allies in the veteran space were calling for my firing. But Rick always had my back.

Still, there were things I left unsaid. I accepted that line. I obeyed in advance.

And despite all the emails offering to resign, I knew I was safe. I wasn’t going to be fired or demoted. I wasn’t going to be blackballed from the field. I was protected. I was privileged.

Looking back, I don’t know if I regret it. I don’t know if it was a smart strategic compromise—or if I was just being a coward. Was I really willing to risk anything? Was I doing enough?

Because I’ve watched others do more. Take greater risks. Put more on the line. I’ve seen people move from theory to action with a clarity and courage I admire—and sometimes envy.

One of those people is my friend Rachel Cohen.

Rachel is a Harvard Law grad, a former Big Law associate, and one of the clearest, most unapologetic voices in the fight against authoritarianism. She quit her job at Skadden before they capitulated to Trump. She put her body on the line before ICE announced mass operations in Chicago and Minneapolis. She got arrested—not after things escalated, but to stop them from escalating.

She is not just resisting authoritarianism—she is intervening.

And her example demands something from us.

This episode is an invitation to test your own red lines. To stop waiting for the perfect moment. To get uncomfortable. Because we all like to believe we’d be the ones who stood up in Selma, or hid our neighbors from the Gestapo. But the truth is, we only get to make that choice in the present.

So ask yourself: what are you really willing to risk?

