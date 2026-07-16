On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
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​They spend decades in big offices making decisions that end so many lives in our homeland, and then they leave this world quietly. We do not dance on graves, because our culture teach us respect for death. But we cannot forget how their choices left us in ruins and broke promises to Afghan allies. Death comes for everyone, even the most powerful

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Michael Corthell's avatar
Michael Corthell
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Politics reveals character.

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