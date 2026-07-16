Lindsey Graham has been dead for just a few days, and at first I was at a bit of a loss for words.

Because dancing on graves is never a good look. As tempting as it can be when someone who spent decades wielding enormous power can no longer do any more harm, that’s not what I wanted to do in this moment.

I first met Lindsey Graham in June of 2016. It was after he’d dropped out of the Republican presidential primary that Donald Trump ultimately won. I took a photo with him—not because I liked him, but because I had a feeling that one day it might matter.

But I was only able to get that photo because I caught him on the street leaving an event. I had spent years trying to get an actual meeting with Lindsey Graham through his office. But that never happened.

As a veteran advocate, first on my own and later representing Vietnam Veterans of America—one of the nation’s largest congressionally chartered veterans service organizations—I spent years trying to persuade members of Congress to support reforms that would protect the men and women they were sending to war.

I worked with Democrats.

I worked with Republicans.

I even got John McCain to become the lead Republican sponsor of my very first bill, the Military Mental Health Review Board Improvement Act. Now, Senator McCain and I disagreed on a lot. We disagreed about the Iraq War. We disagreed about privatizing the VA. We disagreed about allowing predatory, for-profit colleges to exploit veterans’ GI Bill benefits. And I couldn’t change his mind on a lot of that. But he would listen. He would engage. He could be persuaded on things that really did matter.

Lindsey Graham was different. He simply avoided having the conversation at all. His mind was always already made up. The evidence. The human stories. The suffering that he could help to stop. None of it mattered.

Politicians (including a lot of Democrats in the Senate) are going to spend a lot of time in saying that Lindsey Graham was a great supporter of the troops.

But that’s not true.

Lindsey Graham supported using troops.

Those are not the same thing.

If you actually support the troops, you fight just as hard to protect them after you send them to war as you do to send them there in the first place.

Throughout my years working on veterans policy, I never saw Lindsey Graham meet a major American military intervention he wasn’t eager to support. Iraq. Afghanistan. Libya. Syria. Iran. He remained one of Washington’s most committed advocates for projecting American military power overseas long after much of the country had begun questioning the costs.

But when it came to protecting the people who actually fought those wars, I watched him repeatedly resist reforms.

One example has always stuck with me.

When Congress finally confronted the epidemic of military sexual trauma, there was overwhelming evidence that allowing military commanders to control the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault cases had failed. Study after study showed the system wasn’t working. Victims weren’t getting justice.

Even Ted Cruz ultimately supported taking those decisions away from commanders.

Lindsey Graham fought to keep that power exactly where it was.

Because to Lindsey Graham, preserving the authority of the institution mattered more than protecting the people inside it.

Some people have suggested that Lindsey Graham changed after John McCain died.

I don’t think that’s quite right.

I think Lindsey Graham was always a small, insecure man. A serial sycophant who desperately needed the attention and approval of bigger men.

And I know that Lindsey Graham always knew exactly who Donald Trump was.

In 2015, he called Trump “a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.”

But then, he sucked up to him, acted as if Trump could do no wrong. Even using his chairmanship for the Judiciary Committee to perform for Trump on television during the hearings on Brett Kavanaugh, another accused sexual predator.

After the attack on the Capitol on January 6th, he stood on the Senate floor and declared that if supporting Donald Trump meant supporting political violence, then “count me out.”

And then…

He went right back to Trump. Gaslighting us about the attack we all watched happen with our own eyes.

Twice in his life, Lindsey Graham publicly acknowledged what he knew to be true.

Twice, he backed away when telling the truth became personally costly.

Over the last several months, I’ve been immersed in the writings of Major General Smedley Butler while writing the introduction to a new edition of War Is a Racket, which will be published by Steerforth Press this September.

Preorder WAR IS A RACKET

Butler spent the first part of his life serving American empire.

He spent the second part trying to warn us about it.

He came to describe himself as “a gangster for capitalism.” He realized that war wasn’t simply costing the lives of people overseas. It was concentrating wealth, empowering oligarchs, weakening democracy, and asking ordinary Americans to pay the price for decisions made by powerful people who never bore the consequences themselves.

I wish there were some way that I could have forced Lindsey Graham to read this book before he died.

Not because I think one book would have changed him.

But because it would have shown him that once you’re gone, people will remember you for the choices you made.

Death doesn’t erase a public record. It freezes it. And Lindsey Graham’s legacy is a reminder that political courage and cowardice will be written into history books that will outlast us all.

That brings me to today’s guest.

Reed Galen spent decades inside Republican politics. He worked for people like George W. Bush and John McCain. By every measure, he was a Republican insider.

As Donald Trump transformed the Republican Party, Reed eventually concluded that staying inside that world meant compromising values he wasn’t willing to abandon.

That decision cost him relationships. It cost him business. It cost him the political identity he’d spent a lifetime building.

Instead of chasing power, he walked away from it.

Today, he’s trying to build something new through Civic Forum—a project built around bringing people together to have conversations about the future of American democracy outside the usual partisan bubbles.

Like Smedley Butler, Reed shed his identity to do what he knew was right. That is his legacy.

This is On Offense. Here’s my conversation with Reed Galen:

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