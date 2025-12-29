Wars Abroad, a Fascist Coup at Home: Jonathan M. Katz on Smedley Butler

I didn’t name Task Force Butler after Smedley Butler just because he was a decorated Marine. I named it after him because he stood up to fascism when it counted—and when almost no one else would.

In the 1930s, as the Great Depression hollowed out the country and veterans were left starving, a group of powerful businessmen plotted to use those veterans to overthrow the U.S. government. They approached Butler to lead the coup. Instead, he exposed it.

Journalist and historian Jonathan M. Katz followed in Butler’s footsteps around the world—to the sites of American imperialism, from Haiti to the Philippines—to trace the real legacy of one of the most misunderstood figures in U.S. military history.

Despite being one of the most decorated Marines of his era, Butler is largely forgotten by the American public. When he is remembered, it’s often in fragments: a quote taken out of context, a book title used to justify wildly different political agendas. He’s been misquoted by the far right, sidelined by official military historians, and erased from the kind of patriotic mythmaking that elevates other generals.

Butler wasn’t just a war hero. He was a whistleblower. He stopped a fascist coup. And he spent the rest of his life trying to warn us about the system he had helped enforce.

Jonathan’s book Gangsters of Capitalism reveals how Butler’s story isn’t just history. It’s a warning.

It’s also a lens on this moment. As Trump ramps up threats of military action against Venezuela, revives gunboat diplomacy in the Caribbean, and signals a return to America’s imperialist playbook, Butler’s story becomes even more urgent. He once led missions of regime change like the ones now pushed by Trump’s White House—and he came to regret them. Butler saw firsthand how foreign wars, waged in the name of profit, always come home.

Here’s what’s inside:

How Butler’s disillusionment echoes through generations of veterans

The Business Plot and how American oligarchs keep trying to destroy our democracy

What American foreign policy and imperialism abroad have to do with the rise of fascism at home

How we can organize to stop today’s fascist takeover

On Offense isn't just a podcast. It's a mission.

