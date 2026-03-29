On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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Alex's avatar
Alex
8d

This was an amazing episode. It brought me to tears multiple times. I appreciated the production as well, it felt a bit more raw and real than on offenses typical perfect editing.

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
8d

Incredibly powerful. Thank you all. Your call for justice, accountability and tangible compassion for ALL our neighbors was amazing.

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