There are moments like this—moments when we feel unsafe, and we’re forced to make a choice—and people respond in very different ways.

Some people shut down. They turn away. They wait for things to go back to normal.

Others step forward.

Step forward is what Alex Pretti did—and it got him killed.

Riveter had already been working as a street medic in the streets of Minneapolis when this happened. She could have watched the videos of Pretti’s execution by federal agents and decided it wasn’t worth the risk, to go back home.

As a combat veteran, she’s already seen her share of violence. She served her country, she lost friends, and she carries that mental and emotional toll every day.

Most people would probably say that she’s done enough. That she deserves to be able to put herself first, and let others pick up the slack.

But instead of backing down in the face of threats, she’s continuing to treat victims of ICE’s violence in the streets. She’s showing up for her community. She’s doing the work.

This is what it means to be radicalized, not paralyzed.

Not by ideology.

By reality.

Watch this.

I originally went to Minneapolis with a plan to interview Matt Gordon (who many of you know as USMCAngryVeteran) one-on-one.

He’s been traveling the country since Trump’s inauguration, documenting what Americans are experiencing—and trying to bring some light into communities that feel abandoned.

During our conversation, he kept referring to a friend of his—a veteran who had been deeply impacted by visiting the memorial for Alex Pretti.

What I didn’t realize at the time was that she was sitting right next to us.

Riveter is a Minnesota native, a veteran, and a street medic. And she had been a patient of Alex Pretti while in recovery from surgery at the Minneapolis VA.

After we wrapped the interview, my producer and I put it together.

We asked if she’d be willing to sit down and talk.

She said yes.

We kept the cameras rolling.

What followed is the most powerful interview I’ve recorded.

Take Action

If you watch one thing today, make it this.

Then share it.

And if you can, help support the people on the ground in Minneapolis.

👉 Watch the full Dropkick Murphys concert and fundraiser—and donate here:

https://AbolishICE.live

Every dollar goes directly to families, small businesses, and community organizations in Minneapolis.

Veterans Fighting Fascism is facilitating the donations—but not keeping a single penny.

More conversations from Minneapolis are coming in the days ahead.

Thanks for being here.

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