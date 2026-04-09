On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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Anton Yelchin's avatar
Anton Yelchin
3h

If nothing is done; I think it is safe to say he will threaten the same upon Mexico, Cuba, Canada- and anyone else he so desires.

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igor isa🤘⚧️'s avatar
igor isa🤘⚧️
3h

Ty for sharing this! and especially for laying out the crimes so clearly with no mention of the 25th. I'm thoroughly disheartened by how many folk think it's the fix when it's bad idea theatre! i been sharing around @MilesTaylor's article (linked below) for deets on why 25th was avoided inside drümpf #1: Mostly cuz drümpf gets 3 weeks in power before removal to incite a bloody civil war. I also worry if he's deemed insane & incompetent: he'll have an escape hatch from accountability. Impeachment’s better, Art 2 Sec 4 has the tools, and maybe if we ALL send letters like Kristopher's the process can gain drümpfublican support? But if not I do believe that if We The People can use our strength in numbers to work on #FreeAndFairElections that are #TooBigToRig: when dems take both house & senate impeachment becomes ez as pie 🤞💙🌊🇺🇸🙏🏻‼️

🧚🏽‍♂️LINK FAIRY sez for your convenience, Miles’ article, highly recommended: https://substack.com/@milestaylor/note/c-239178105?r=60kbqc&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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