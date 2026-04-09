Congressman Mike Lawler (NY-17) with Speaker Mike Johnson.

Open Letter to My GOP Congressman: Yes, President Trump Threatened to Order the U.S. Military to Commit Genocide

A combat veteran and extremism expert’s warning about what Donald Trump’s words mean under the law—and what your responsibility is now

Congressman Lawler,

My name is Kris Goldsmith. I’m a constituent in your district, a former United States Army sergeant, a combat veteran of the Iraq War, and the founder of Task Force Butler Institute and Veterans Fighting Fascism.

I was born and raised in New York, and I’m now raising my daughter here.

And that is why I am writing to you.

My work today focuses on identifying and holding violent extremists accountable—often through evidence that leads to criminal convictions. That includes securing felony convictions in hate crime cases and helping victims win civil relief and restitution in judgments against neo-Nazi organizations. This work carries real risk to me and my family, but I do it because human rights are sacred and worth fighting for.

So when I use words like fascism, war crimes, or genocide, I am not reaching for shock value. I am using those terms with precision, grounded in law, history, and lived experience.

What the President Actually Threatened

On Tuesday, the President of the United States publicly stated that “an entire civilization” would “die” if Iran did not comply with his demands.

That is not ambiguous language. The White House repeatedly confirmed when journalists sought clarity that this was an official communication from President Trump, and that it should be taken seriously. It was a threat to indiscriminately destroy a civilian population, made by the Commander-in-Chief, in the name of every American.

Iran is home to roughly 93 million people. Threatening the complete destruction of that population is, by definition, a threat of mass extermination.

Under international law, that matters.

What “Genocide” Actually Means

After World War II, the world created a legal framework to define and prevent the kinds of atrocities that had just taken place.

Under the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which explicitly criminalizes not only genocide itself but also direct and public incitement to commit it, genocide includes acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.

Those acts include:

Killing members of the group

Causing serious bodily or mental harm

Deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the group’s physical destruction

The law does not require that the killing has already happened.

It explicitly criminalizes conspiracy, incitement, and attempts to commit genocide.

So when a president threatens the destruction of “an entire civilization,” he is not speaking loosely. He is articulating criminal intent.

And intent is the central element of the crime of genocide.

Threatening Civilian Infrastructure Is Also a War Crime

In a CNN interview on April 7, 2026, when asked about Trump’s threats, you dismissed them as if his words did not matter—as if they did not carry the weight and seriousness of the Office of the President of the United States. You went on to say that while you “don’t support making a whole civilization die,” that the “next step” in Operation Epic Fury “is to take action against their oil and civilian infrastructure.”

That advocacy, in the context of President Trump repeatedly threatening to ‘blow up’ Iran’s power, water, and transportation systems, aligns directly with conduct that international law prohibits.

The deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure like critical energy sources, water systems, and civilian transportation infrastructure would, in most cases, constitute a war crime because it causes widespread suffering to civilian populations.

The laws of war—codified in the Geneva Conventions and related frameworks—require distinction and proportionality.

You cannot:

Target civilians directly

Destroy infrastructure essential to civilian survival as a method of coercion

Use collective punishment against an entire population

When the President publicly promises to “hit each and every one” of a country’s power plants—which includes the Bushehr nuclear plant on the coast of the Persian Gulf—he is not describing a lawful military operation.

He is describing collective punishment at national scale.

Furthermore, the legal and humanitarian consequences of striking a nuclear reactor would have devastating consequences not just for Iran, but for the entire region around the Persian Gulf. The government of Qatar, our ally which houses critical U.S. military infrastructure, ran a simulation of what would occur if that Iranian nuclear reactor were to experience a meltdown and found that their entire country would be devoid of potable water within three days. Desalination plants throughout the Persian Gulf would have to be shutdown, perhaps permanently, triggering a cascading humanitarian crisis that would extend far beyond Iran.

The long-lasting radioactive pollution would completely destroy fishing and commercial use of the Persian Gulf, making the issue of reopening of the Strait of Hormuz completely irrelevant.

Your Oath Requires Allegiance to the Rule of Law

The United States has already carried out strikes that have killed civilians, including children, in this conflict.

And the President has made clear—repeatedly—that he intends to escalate.

He has also stated, on the record, that he does not believe he is bound by U.S. law or international law.

That is not normal.

That is not defensible.

And it is not compatible with the oath that you, and I, and every service member have sworn—to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

How Far Is Too Far?

Congressman, you said you do not support “making a whole civilization die.”

But you did not confront the reality of what was said.

Instead, you pivoted to supporting expanded attacks on infrastructure that would inevitably devastate civilian life, and still mean ordering American troops to commit war crimes.

So I am asking you directly:

How far is too far?

At what point does the President’s stated intent to order American troops to commit war crimes weigh on your conscience? At what point does the President’s threat to make the U.S. military complicit in genocide begin to bother you? How many murdered Iranian children are an acceptable loss in a conflict that Congress has not authorized, let alone had the decency to declare as a war? At what point does loyalty to a political party give way to your duty under the Constitution?

Your Responsibility Under the Constitution

The Constitution is clear: the President is not a king.

When a President threatens actions that would constitute:

War crimes

Violations of international law

Or the incitement of genocide

Congress does not get to look away. You do not get to insulate yourself from responsibility by refusing to act as a coequal branch of the federal government.

The mechanism for accountability for such high crimes and misdemeanors is impeachment.

If threatening to order the U.S. military to conduct war crimes and genocide is not a high crime or misdemeanor, what is?

Impeachment is a constitutional safeguard against exactly this kind of abuse of power.

A Final Appeal

As I wrote earlier, I am raising my daughter here, in the district you represent.

And I know you are a father too.

History remembers those who acted—and those who had power and chose not to use it.

So I will ask you plainly:

Will you support the impeachment and removal of a President who has threatened genocide?

Will you defend the rule of law?

Will you abide by your oath, and do your duty—not with loyalty and allegience to a political party, but to the Constitution, and to the people you represent?

Because our children will have to live with the consequences of this moment—and your choices.

History will not be kind to those who refused to stand up when any head of state threatens genocide or orders their troops to commit war crimes.

What legacy will you leave?



Sincerely,



Kristofer Goldsmith

Constituent, NY-17

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