Trump’s Two-Front War on Veterans’ Healthcare—And How We Fight Back

This week, two major investigative reports landed—one from The Guardian, one from The Washington Post—that together reveal the Trump administration’s war against the Department of Veterans Affairs is escalating. As a veteran who has received all of my healthcare through the VA for the past two decades, and as someone who has studied how authoritarian regimes use incompetent loyalists to destroy government agencies to help them consolidate power, I need you to understand what’s happening and what we can do about it.

Trump is targeting immigrant healthcare workers—VA-wide.

First, The Guardian broke the story that the Department of Veterans Affairs is compiling a secret report on every immigrant who works at or is affiliated with the VA. That includes full-time and part-time employees, contractors, trainees, and even unpaid volunteers.

The VA confirmed they plan to share this data with other agencies, including ICE. This is a purge in progress—designed to create a climate of fear. It’s meant to make immigrant doctors and nurses quit, leaving the VA even more short-staffed than it already is.

Make no mistake: this is part of Trump’s broader war on immigrants, which includes legal immigrants and even American citizens. If you’re still telling yourself, “They’ll only go after illegal immigrants,” you’re not paying attention.

The people being targeted here are the ones who keep our hospitals running. Across the U.S.—whether at the VA or in the private sector—there simply aren’t enough American-born medical professionals to meet the demand. Well-educated immigrants from around the world are the ones filling the gaps. And when they serve at the VA, they’re doing more for veterans than most Americans ever will. And when they become Americans, they represent the very best of this country.

This campaign against immigrant healthcare workers is short-sighted at best. It’s a direct attack on Americans’ access to healthcare—especially veterans. And it’s going to motivate a lot of people who usually ignore politics to finally get off the sidelines and rally against Trump and the Republicans who collaborate with him. One just needs to look at how the MAGA base responded to the murder of the United Healthcare CEO earlier this year: they turned on their pro-corporate propagandists like Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro, and cheered for more vigilante justice against the powerful who have caused so much suffering when it comes to healthcare.

The Trump administration is gutting VA healthcare jobs.

At the same time, The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration is slashing tens of thousands of open healthcare jobs across the VA.

These are doctors, nurses, support staff—positions already identified as critically needed by the VA’s own Office of Inspector General. By removing these jobs from the books, Trump is trying to gaslight the public: “If the positions weren’t filled, they must not be needed.”

Let’s be clear: the VA’s OIG wrote this summer that every single hospital in the entire VA system is critically short on essential healthcare providers. Trump and Collins have further exacerbated this deadly problem with sweeping hiring freezes, and by enacting policies that worsen the quality of life for VA employees to try to get as many people to quit and retire early as possible.

When the Trump/Collins regime first came into power, the administration planned to cut 80,000 jobs from the VA entirely. Those efforts sparked protests from veterans across the country—including a rally of nearly 10,000 people on the National Mall that this community helped organize for the June 6 Unite for Veterans event. That highly-visible protest forced Trump and Collins to backtrack away from that cut of 80,000 positions from the VA, at least for a time.

But now they’ve waited until mid-December, when it’s cold, when protest momentum has slowed, when they know it would be difficult for us to mobilize a highly-visible response to these draconian policies.

They’re doing this now because they want to privatize the VA—plain and simple. Privatization means less accountability, longer wait times, worse care. It means private contractors profiting off our suffering while veterans lose access to the care we’ve earned. It means more of us suffering in silence. More of us dying. And it means Republican donors getting even richer from that suffering.

What you can do about this.

I’ve been a patient at the VA for nearly two decades. I’ve built my life around serving veterans and organizing to fight for democracy. And I’ve seen firsthand how vital immigrant healthcare workers are to the VA—and how dangerous it would be to lose them.

This is not just about jobs. This is not just about the VA. This is about Trump using the machinery of government to carry out a political and cultural purge—one that harms veterans, undermines our healthcare system, and fits into a much larger plan to dismantle democratic institutions.

So here’s what I need you to do:

Share this post —with veterans, with people who care about us, with every person who gives a damn about democracy. Share

Organize locally —especially through Antifascist Book Clubs, where we’re building long-term capacity to fight back. Antifascist Book Club Guides

Call your representatives—whether they’re Republican or Democrat, on the right side or wrong side of this issue, it doesn’t matter. By calling Republicans, you’re communicating to them that next November is going to be a total electoral wipeout if they don’t get on the right side of history. By calling Democrats, you’re providing them much-needed encouragement and ammunition—things that they need to keep the pressure on the Republican-controlled House and Senate leadership. Use the Tools at USA.gov

Let’s make sure that when Trump comes for our doctors and our hospitals, he finds himself facing a wall of organized resistance.

Let’s go on offense.

— Kris