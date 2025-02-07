On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

Blue Moon Pie
Feb 7, 2025

Excellent piece from someone with first hand information. Clear and compelling information and call to action. Thank you.

Cristina de la Fuente, BSN, RN's avatar
Cristina de la Fuente, BSN, RN
Feb 7, 2025

I messaged my Senators Alex Padilla (D-CA) & Adam Schiff (D-CA). I don’t know if I will receive a message in response, but I just want to see them & other senate Dems fillibuster all night for the full (30) hours of debate time to block & protest Tulsi Gabbard.

Here’s my message to both of them:

Dear Senator:

I urge you to use every procedural tool available to block the confirmation of Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence.

Fillibuster all night for the full 30 hours of debate time if necessary to prevent her from taking office.

Tulsi Gabbard’s sympathy towards Bashar al-Assad and parroting of Kremlin propaganda make her a dangerous choice to lead the U.S. Intelligence Community.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Cristina de la Fuente, BSN, RN

