UPDATE — February 19, 2026 (Evening): After significant public backlash from veterans, VSOs, members of Congress, and thousands of concerned citizens, VA Secretary Doug Collins announced that the Department is halting enforcement of the interim final rule titled “Evaluative Rating: Impact of Medication.” This is a direct response to public pressure. However: The rule has not been withdrawn.

The rule has not been rescinded.

The rule has not been formally appealed.

The VA is continuing to collect public comments.

The rule could be reinstated at any time. In other words: enforcement is paused — the fight is not over. The original analysis and call to action below remain relevant.

The Trump Administration has issued an interim final rule that changes how the Department of Veterans Affairs evaluates disability compensation.

It took effect immediately.

And if it stands, it could fundamentally alter how veterans are rated for service-connected disabilities — especially those of us who rely on medication to function.

But this isn’t just a veterans’ issue. It’s a question of whether the country keeps its promises to the people it sent to war — and whether policy changes that affect millions of families can be rushed through without real public accountability.

For many veterans, this creates an impossible choice: endure the raw symptoms of service-related conditions to protect financial security, or risk losing financial security in order to keep symptoms under control.

And when one side of that equation collapses, the other often follows. That can mean housing instability, relapse, hospitalization, or worse — not just for the veteran, but for their family.

What the Rule Does

On February 17, 2026, the VA amended 38 CFR § 4.10 — the regulation that governs how functional impairment is evaluated.

The new rule states that if medication or other treatment lowers the level of disability, the rating will be based on that lowered disability level.

In plain terms:

If your medication helps you function, the VA will rate you based on how you appear while medicated — not on the underlying severity of your service-connected condition.

This directly overturns recent court rulings, including the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims decision in Ingram v. Collins, which required VA to evaluate how disabling a condition is without the masking effects of medication.

The administration justified the move by claiming the court’s decision could increase costs and require hundreds of thousands of claims to be readjudicated.

So they invoked “good cause” and skipped normal rulemaking.

That alone should concern every veteran.

What This Means for Someone Like Me

I have severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

My life ebbs and flows with symptoms.

On one side of that reality: I have attempted to take my own life. That volatility is the point. I have been unemployable for long stretches. I have had months where getting out of bed felt impossible.

On the other side: I graduated from an Ivy League university. I run nonprofits. I own a small business. I am publicly visible and professionally active.

What this rule does is allow the VA to look at the “good side” of a veteran’s life — the periods when medication is working, when symptoms are managed — and treat that as proof that the underlying disability no longer warrants the same level of compensation.

But PTSD doesn’t work like that.

When I go through a months-long period of being overwhelmed by symptoms, I don’t have the wherewithal to fight the VA. I’ve tried.

The last time I went through one of those periods, I sought an increase in my disability rating because I was effectively unemployable for months. I was unsuccessful. And eventually, I gave up — because when you have PTSD, that’s what happens. You run out of fight.

The disability payments I receive from the VA provide stability — they are the difference between stability and collapse. Financial stability. The kind that keeps me paying my mortgage when symptoms spiral. The kind that ensures that when I cannot function at full capacity, I do not end up on the street.

This rule threatens that stability — not just for me, but for millions of veterans whose conditions fluctuate, whose symptoms are episodic, whose “good days” mask the severity of their worst ones.

The Incentive Structure This Creates

Under this rule, veterans with conditions like PTSD, chronic pain, traumatic brain injury, or toxic exposure-related illnesses could be evaluated based on how they present on medication.

That creates a dangerous incentive structure.

If improvement on medication can reduce compensation, some veterans will fear treatment compliance could cost them financial stability.

We should never design a system where veterans have to choose between managing their health and protecting their benefits.

That’s not veteran-centric. That’s a perverse incentive.

The Process Should Concern You Too

This rule was issued as an interim final rule using “good cause” authority — meaning it bypassed the typical proposed rule and full public comment process before taking effect.

We’ve seen this playbook before.

We know how this administration handles public input.

When the administration proposed banning abortion care at the VA for women veterans and dependents, tens of thousands of veterans and military families submitted comments in opposition. It didn’t matter. The rule moved forward anyway, and they rushed out a new opinion by the White House Office of Legal Counsel that effectively put the rule in place immediately while everyone was celebrating the holidays in December.

Now we’re seeing another expedited process — this time affecting disability compensation itself.

If you have a disability rating, you should understand: that rating could be at risk when you come up for reevaluation.

Why the Public Comment Period Still Matters

Even though the rule is already in effect, the VA must accept public comments through April 20, 2026.

Agencies are legally required to respond to substantive comments. Personalized, well-reasoned comments help build the administrative record — and that record matters in congressional oversight and legal challenges.

Silence will be interpreted as consent.

We cannot afford silence.

How to Submit a Comment Opposing This Rule

Deadline: April 20, 2026

Go to: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/02/17/2026-03068/evaluative-rating-impact-of-medication#open-comment Write your comment in your own words.

Saying this again here for emphasis: I want to urge you to use your own words. Do not copy and paste someone else’s words.

The government weighs unique, substantive comments more heavily than identical form letters.

What Makes an Effective Comment

Strong comments usually include:

• Your status (veteran, caregiver, clinician, VSO representative, family member)

• How disability compensation affects your stability and survival

• Why medication compliance should not reduce earned compensation

• Concerns about fluctuating or episodic conditions

• A specific recommendation (withdraw the rule, reopen full notice-and-comment, clarify protections for existing ratings)

If you’re a veteran who relies on medication to function — your voice is critical.

If you’re not a veteran but care about how this country treats those who served — your voice is critical too.

If you’ve ever had a period where symptoms made employment impossible — your voice is critical.

If you depend on your disability payments to remain housed and stable — your voice is critical.

This Is Bigger Than One Rule

Veterans’ benefits were built on a simple principle:

This is about whether disabled veterans can rely on the promises made to them.

If your service caused lasting harm, the nation compensates that harm.

Not the illusion of improvement.

Not the best-case day.

Not the medicated snapshot.

The real impairment.

We cannot allow the Trump Administration to act unopposed.

If the VA is going to change how disability is measured, they should expect veterans and the Americans who care about them to respond.

If you’re a veteran with a disability rating, now is the time to speak up.

If you’re a family member, caregiver, advocate, or simply someone who believes the country should honor its commitments, your voice matters too.

Public pressure doesn’t just come from those directly affected. It comes from communities that refuse to look away.

Democracy is worth going on offense for.

Let’s go on offense.

UPDATE: What This Means Now

Secretary Collins says the rule will not be enforced “at any time in the future.”

But notice what he did not say:

He did not say the rule is withdrawn.

He did not say it will be appealed.

He did not say the VA accepts the court’s decision in Ingram v. Collins.

Instead, the rule remains published, and the VA continues to collect comments.

That suggests one of three possibilities:

The Department is buying time. They are testing political resistance. They are leaving the door open for reinstatement later.

Public pressure clearly worked.

Now sustained oversight is required.

If anything, this proves the point: speaking up matters.

