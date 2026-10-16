Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been hearing from veterans and other people who are seriously considering coming to Washington for the Veterans Day Democracy March and want to know when they should arrive, where they should stay, and what the day itself is going to look like.

Some are trying to decide whether to buy plane tickets. Others need to request time off from work, coordinate with family, or figure out whether they can make the drive. A few have been frustrated that we haven’t announced more details yet. And to those folks I just want to say that I hear you.

Those are fair questions. More than anything, I think the fact that people are asking them is a good sign. This is moving from an idea that people support in principle to something they are actually planning to show up for.

So I want to give you the clearest update I can about what we know, what is still being worked out, and why some of those details cannot responsibly be announced yet.

More than 800 people have now signed up specifically for updates about the Veterans Day Democracy March through Veterans Fighting Fascism’s website. Even more have signed up on the Unite for Veterans Coalition page. Grassroots supporters have contributed nearly $9,000 toward Veterans Fighting Fascism’s work on the effort, and the Coalition has secured a couple grants from allied organizations to get things off the ground. Organizations, creators, veterans, military families, and civilian allies around the country are beginning to make their own plans for November 11.

The question is no longer whether this is happening. The work now is making it as large, visible, and effective as we can.

What you should plan for now

We are currently seeking a permit to gather somewhere between the White House and the U.S. Capitol. If our primary location’s permit is approved, the restrictions governing when we can begin setting up the stage and everything else we need would likely mean an early-afternoon start time for the event.

We are also maintaining contingency plans for another location in central Washington on the National Mall between the White House and U.S. Capitol. If we have to use one of those alternatives, we may be able to begin earlier because our production team could have more flexibility to set up in advance.

(Note: Trump’s summer of chaos in DC damaged a lot of the National Mall and streets in DC, and he’s setting up new fencing to limit protest activity, so that has been complicating the permitting and planning processes.)

That is why we have resisted publishing a tentative start time.

The reality of organizing a national mobilization is that some decisions depend on permits, partners, and conditions we do not control. We would rather tell you what is confirmed, explain what remains pending, and update you regularly than fill the gaps with details that may change.

For now, if you are traveling to Washington, my recommendation is to plan to be available for the entire day on Wednesday, November 11. If you can, I would strongly encourage arriving sometime on Tuesday, November 10 rather than building your trip around an unconfirmed start time.

There is also another reason I’m encouraging people who can do so to get to Washington a day early.

Separately from the Unite for Veterans Coalition and the official Veterans Day Democracy March programming, I am working with congressional offices to secure space on Capitol Hill on the afternoon or evening of Tuesday, November 10 for an event centered around War Is a Racket.

The book came out only a few weeks ago, and the pace of everything since then never really left room for a proper launch. (As many of you know, I led the planning and execution of Valor Media Network’s Welcome Home Mission for the USS Abraham Lincoln’s return to San Diego. That monopolized a lot of my time and attention for the last couple of months.)

Given why so many of us are going to be in D.C. that week, it seems like an unusually appropriate moment to bring Smedley Butler’s warnings about war, political power, and the obligations of military service into the Capitol itself.

I do not yet have a room, an exact time, or panelists to announce, so please do not make travel plans around that event alone. But I am actively working on it, I expect it to be an evening event on November 10, and I will share details as soon as they are confirmed.

If you are already thinking about arriving Tuesday for the March, keep that evening open.

As for November 11 itself, assume that you will spend a considerable amount of time outdoors and on your feet. November in Washington can mean cold, rain, or a perfectly pleasant fall afternoon, so layers and comfortable walking shoes are a better bet than trying to predict the forecast this far out.

As soon as we have a March location and schedule we can rely upon, you’ll hear it from us.

Why we are organizing for November 11

We are in the final weeks before a federal election. Election Day is November 3. An enormous amount of attention across the democracy movement is therefore focused, appropriately, on the work that has to happen before the polls close: voter registration, turnout, poll-worker recruitment, election protection, combating disinformation, and making sure eligible voters are able to cast their ballots.

A number of organizations are also preparing rapid-response mobilizations in states where problems may emerge after Election Day.

That work is necessary. All of the organizations that make up the Unite for Veterans Coalition are involved in all of that, and we are preparing for a different part of the same problem.

We are making firm plans now to bring veterans and allies to Washington on Veterans Day while Congress is back in session. The current House calendar has lawmakers scheduled to be back in Washington during the week of November 9.

That timing was not an accident.

Voting is only one part of an election. After the polls close, ballots still have to be counted. Legitimate disputes have to be resolved through lawful processes. Results have to be certified and implemented. And public officials may be called upon to make consequential choices about whether they will respect those processes, defend constitutional government, and honor the obligations of the offices they hold.

It’s worth noting that the handful of Republicans who stood up for our Constitution and the rule of law on and immediately after MAGA terrorists attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, have all been drummed out of the party and out of office. They’ve been replaced by ghouls who have tried to gaslight us and offer explicit support for Trump’s efforts to dismantle checks on his power ever since.

We want to be in Washington while those officials are there making critical decisions.

Not because we know exactly what the political landscape will look like on November 11. We don’t. We have deliberately avoided building this event around a prediction that any one particular scenario is guaranteed to occur.

The point of organizing before a crisis is that, if the moment comes, you do not have to begin by finding one another and starting from scratch.

You already have the relationships. You already have communications infrastructure. You already have a place and time. You already know what you stand for.

The objective is not to predict every move. It is to be ready when the moves come.

Congress left some unfinished business behind

There is another reason I am paying particularly close attention to the week of Veterans Day: the House left Washington in September with some unusually consequential business unresolved.

Before the recess, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie introduced articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Massie’s case focuses in significant part on the administration’s conduct of the war in Iran and his argument that Congress’s constitutional war powers have been disregarded. Speaker Mike Johnson then sent the House home early, and Massie’s impeachment resolution was among the matters thereby left behind without a vote.

The Unite for Veterans Coalition is not organizing the Veterans Day Democracy March around Hegseth’s impeachment, and I do not want to imply that a floor vote during Veterans Day week has already been scheduled. It hasn’t.

But this is On Offense, not an institutional statement from the coalition, so I can tell you plainly that I would be delighted if the week veterans come to Washington to remind Congress that an oath is not passive is also the week Congress finally has to confront whether the Secretary of Defense should be held accountable.

I have written repeatedly about Hegseth, the war in Iran, the constitutional role of Congress in questions of war and peace, and the consequences of allowing military power to drift into the realm of presidential discretion. Those questions are not abstract to me, and they are certainly not abstract to service members who may be ordered into harm’s way.

There is also unfinished business waiting for Congress on the veterans side.

Just before the House left town, the discharge petition for the Major Richard Star Act received its 218th signature, crossing the threshold required to force the issue toward floor consideration. The bill would end the offset that prevents many combat-injured, medically retired veterans from receiving both their full military retirement pay and the VA disability compensation they have earned.

That fight has received even more attention this year because Congress attempted to fold the Richard Star Act into the broader “Take Care of America’s Veterans Act” while using reductions in future veterans’ disability compensation as part of the package’s offsets.

That proposal triggered fierce opposition from major veterans organizations like the VFW and DAV, who have always maintained the position that one veterans’ benefits should not be cut to pay for another’s.

The Richard Star Act itself has broad support, and it’s about time it passes. If Trump and Hegseth’s war of choice in Iran isn’t restricted by some budget-balancing requirement, then neither should the benefits that help veterans recover from war.

Congress should not have to decide which generation of veterans gets to keep what it earned. The country incurred those obligations when it sent people to serve.

I do not know whether the Star Act discharge process or Hegseth impeachment will reach the House floor while we are in Washington. But their presence in the background illustrates something important about this March: our Three Points of Unity are not abstractions invented for a rally.

Congress is returning to Washington with live questions about constitutional accountability, military leadership, war powers, and the obligations owed to veterans sitting directly in front of it.

What veterans bring to this moment

There are millions of American veterans, and every one of us once raised a hand and swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

We did not swear that oath to a president. We did not swear it to a political party or a political movement. And taking off the uniform did not erase the experience of having made that commitment.

That is why the Veterans Day Democracy March is organized around three points of unity.

The voters decide. The results stand. Every eligible voter deserves to have their ballot counted. Legitimate election disputes should be grounded in evidence and resolved through lawful processes, and the lawful results of free and fair elections must be respected, certified, and implemented.

No one is above the Constitution. Government power has limits. Federal law enforcement and military forces must operate within the Constitution and the law. Those who serve are obligated to follow lawful orders and refuse unlawful ones. Members of Congress swear an oath of their own, and that oath carries an affirmative responsibility to exercise oversight, defend constitutional rights, and check abuses of executive authority.

An oath is not passive.

And finally, keep faith with those who serve. Servicemembers deserve lawful, professional leadership and should never be treated as instruments of partisan politics. Veterans deserve the health care, disability compensation, and other benefits they earned, and Congress should not meet its obligations to one generation of veterans by cutting the earned benefits of another.

The cost of war does not end when the war does.

Those principles extend well beyond any particular politician or controversy. That is intentional.

This is a veteran-led action, but it is emphatically not veterans-only. Military families, democracy advocates, organizers, creators, union members, students, public servants, and Americans from every background who share those principles are invited to stand with us.

Veterans are not being asked to lead because we have some special ownership over American democracy. We are being asked to help lead because we have already been asked, at least once in our lives, to think seriously about what an oath to the Constitution requires.

What we need now

At this point, scale matters.

If you are thinking about coming to Washington, sign up for updates and begin making flexible travel plans for November 11. If you know a veteran who should be part of this, send them this post. If you know somebody who has spent the last several years asking where the veterans are, send it to them too. Bring an ally. Bring somebody who may never have attended a political demonstration before but understands that citizenship sometimes requires more than casting a ballot and going home.

And if you are able to contribute financially, this is a point at which grassroots support can be put to work almost immediately.

VFF supporters have already contributed nearly $9,000 toward our work on the March. We initially set a $10,000 crowdfunding goal, but as the organizing effort has grown, so have the costs of mobilization, communications, accessibility, participant support, printing, safety, and logistics. We have now expanded that grassroots goal to $15,000.

That money is helping us turn an idea into infrastructure.

SIGN UP FOR VFF AND MARCH UPDATES

SUPPORT THE VETERANS DAY DEMOCRACY MARCH

I also want to make one commitment to the people who are considering traveling.

From now through Veterans Day, we will send at least one update each week. Sometimes that update may contain major news. Sometimes it may simply be that a permit, location, or other important detail remains pending. But if you are considering spending your own money and time to travel hundreds or thousands of miles to Washington, you should not have to wonder whether anyone is still working on this.

We are.

All of us are simultaneously working on election protection, voter engagement, veterans advocacy, coalition-building, fundraising, permitting, communications, and the logistics required to bring a national mobilization together. And we’re making a lot of personal sacrifices that are impacting our families. This is also why we began organizing months before we knew exactly what November would look like.

I have long expected that the week of Veterans Day may end up being tremendously consequential in Washington. We could be in a real state of crisis unlike anything we’ve seen yet out of this insane administration. Maybe thousands of veterans and allies coming to Washington will simply provide a visible reminder, at exactly the right moment, that constitutional responsibility does not begin and end on Election Day. Or, maybe we’ll just come together to celebrate democracy in action, and attempts to subvert it gaining no traction. (While that last scenario is technically possible, I won’t hold my breath.)

Whatever the circumstances are when we get there, I want us to arrive already organized.

My hope is that Washington does not simply see another rally on November 11. I want members of Congress and the rest of the country to see veterans and their allies who organized in advance, came together around a clear set of constitutional principles, and understood that the work of democracy did not end when the polls closed.

We are paying attention. We know what our oath means. And we are preparing accordingly.

We kept ours. We expect our elected leaders to keep theirs.

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