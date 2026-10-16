On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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Joel Mjolsness's avatar
Joel Mjolsness
3d

Excellent idea - wish I was closer. Maybe we do the same thing in San Jose or San Francisco?

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PDCS's avatar
PDCS
Oct 20

Thank you for all you’re doing. 🙏

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