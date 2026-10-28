On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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hw's avatar
hw
1d

Good luck!!

I hope this event is a brilliant success!!

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Madmacs27's avatar
Madmacs27
1d

We need this to remind ourselves just who we are! My dad was a China Marine in WWII, tough as leather. I never took my Pledge of Allegiance lightly.

I hope you all have fair winds and clear skies.

Thank you for your service!

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