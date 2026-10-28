Two weeks from today

On Wednesday, November 11, I’ll be gathering with thousands of fellow veterans and our civilian allies near the United States Capitol for the Veterans Day Democracy March. After months of organizing, the event is beginning to take its final shape, and I want to share what we’ve accomplished, what remains to be done, and what those planning to join us in Washington should know.

When I first announced the march over the summer, the concept was relatively straightforward: bring veterans together in the nation’s capital on Veterans Day to demonstrate our continuing commitment to the Constitution we swore to support and defend. I believed then, as I do now, that veterans have a particular responsibility to speak out when the democratic institutions we served are threatened by authoritarianism. I also believed that our civilian allies should stand alongside us, because the defense of American democracy has never been the exclusive responsibility of those who wore a uniform.

Turning that idea into a national event has required a lot of work in a time when nearly everyone in the pro-democracy advocacy and activism space is focused almost exclusively on get-out-the-vote efforts, Election Day, and making plans for rapid mobilizations to counter threats that will likely follow. Over the past several months, working with small teams at VALOR Media Network and Unite for Veterans, I’ve been coordinating with veterans organizations, local activists, and other partners to build the coalition and infrastructure necessary to bring people together safely and effectively knowing full well that those threats to our elections are coming.

That work has included the less visible but essential details of organizing a major public demonstration: securing permits, coordinating programming, developing volunteer and security plans, and figuring out how the march can complement other Veterans Day activities already taking place in Washington.

I’m grateful to the people and organizations who have stepped forward to help, particularly our partners in the Unite for Veterans Coalition and The Chamberlain Network. There’s still plenty of work ahead of us, but we’re now in a position to provide a much clearer picture of what the two days will look like.

Tuesday, November 10: War Is a Racket in Washington

For those who can arrive in Washington a day early, I’m also working on a free public event connected to the new edition of Major General Smedley Butler’s War Is a Racket, which was published in September with my new introduction.

Butler’s legacy has been central to my work for years. As a highly decorated Marine Corps general who became one of America’s most outspoken critics of militarism and the political influence of wealthy industrial interests, he offers an important example of what it means for veterans to continue serving their country through civic engagement. His warnings about the relationship between concentrated wealth, political power, and the machinery of war remain remarkably relevant.

My hope is to hold the event somewhere in the Capitol complex or House office buildings on Monday, November 10. We’re still awaiting congressional confirmation of the venue and schedule, so I can’t yet provide an exact time or location. Space may also be limited, depending on the venue we secure.

This will be a separate event from the Veterans Day Democracy March, rather than an official Unite for Veterans Coalition activity. Nevertheless, I wanted to give those traveling to Washington advance notice so they can consider arriving on Tuesday. I’ll share more information as soon as the arrangements are confirmed.

A quick side note: I want to make clear that the purpose of this book discussion is not to sell books. In fact, quite the opposite — I’ve got hundreds that I’d like to give away for free. I decided to try to add this event despite the busy calendar to provide a time and place for advocates and activists from around the country to meet and spend time together the day before our outdoor rally.

If congressional rules allow the free distribution of books, I will provide copies for everyone who attends the book discussion. If I’m not allowed to bring these boxes of books into the Capitol, I’ll give them out at the outdoor Veterans Day Democracy March.

Wednesday morning: Supporting Afghan allies

On Veterans Day morning, AfghanEvac will be holding an event in Washington, and we’re coordinating our schedule to make it possible for people to participate in both gatherings.

For many veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and frontline civilians who served in government and the private sector, the treatment of our Afghan allies remains a deeply personal issue. The hasty, civilian-led evacuation and all of the chaos that followed broke me and so many people that I care about.

Thousands of Afghans served alongside American troops and accepted extraordinary risks because they believed in the commitments our country made to them. The United States has an enduring responsibility to those people, and I think it’s fitting that their stories and the obligations we owe them remain part of the national conversation on Veterans Day.

We’re planning the Veterans Day Democracy March for the afternoon in part to avoid conflicting with the morning gathering. Those who wish to attend both should be able to do so, although I’d encourage everyone to plan for a long day outdoors and prepare for whatever weather Washington has in store.

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Wednesday afternoon: The Veterans Day Democracy March

Our current plan is for the Veterans Day Democracy March to begin at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, near the United States Capitol, with approximately three to four hours of programming.

We’re still awaiting final approval of our permits, which means the precise assembly location and start time remain subject to confirmation. I recognize that this uncertainty can be frustrating for people traveling from out of state, particularly those arranging transportation and accommodations, but I don’t want to give anyone information that could change.

For now, my recommendation is to plan to be near the Capitol by early afternoon and keep the remainder of the day available. Once our permits are approved, I’ll share the exact location, confirmed schedule, and any additional information participants will need.

We’re working to make this a gathering that reflects the diversity of the veteran community and the broad coalition of Americans who believe our constitutional democracy is worth defending. The program is being developed with that goal in mind, bringing together veterans and civilian allies around our shared responsibilities as citizens.

I also want to emphasize that this event is open to everyone who shares those commitments, regardless of whether they served in the military. Veterans may be leading the effort, but the democratic institutions we are organizing to defend belong to all Americans.

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Helping us make this happen

One of the most encouraging aspects of this organizing effort has been hearing from people across the country who want to contribute their time and expertise. Some are veterans who have experience coordinating large events, while others are civilian activists with backgrounds in protest safety, logistics, medical support, or community organizing. Many simply want to be useful and are willing to do whatever work is needed.

We’ve now established a partnership with 50501 DC, which will manage volunteers on the ground during the Veterans Day Democracy March. We’re coordinating volunteers for a range of responsibilities, including protest marshals, street medics, setup crews, and other logistical support.

If you’re interested in volunteering, please complete the 50501 DC volunteer sign-up form.

Those who previously indicated an interest in volunteering through the Veterans Fighting Fascism website should also keep an eye on their email. Our organizing partners will be reaching out as specific needs and assignments are identified.

I know from experience how much work goes into making public events appear relatively effortless to the people attending them. For every person speaking from a stage, there are dozens handling logistics, directing participants, responding to problems, and ensuring that the event runs safely and smoothly. Their contributions rarely receive much public recognition, but they’re indispensable. I’m grateful to everyone who has already volunteered to help, and I hope others who have the capacity will consider joining them.

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Why I’m spending Veterans Day in Washington

I’ve spent much of my adult life working with veterans, first as an advocate for those harmed by the institutions that were supposed to serve them, and later as an investigator confronting extremist movements that have sought to recruit veterans and exploit the public’s respect for military service.

That work has shaped how I understand both patriotism and the obligations that come with having served in uniform. Veterans are not a political monolith, nor do we possess any special authority over the direction of American democracy. But we do share the experience of having sworn an oath to the Constitution, and I believe that oath carries a responsibility that extends beyond our time in military service.

When I look at the threats facing our constitutional system today, I’m particularly concerned by the normalization of authoritarian politics and the willingness of political leaders to place personal loyalty above institutional responsibility. I’ve spent years investigating how extremist organizations exploit those conditions, cultivate support within military and veteran communities, and attempt to turn legitimate public grievances into hostility toward democratic institutions.

I also know that veterans can be among the most credible and effective voices pushing back against those efforts. Our experiences do not make us infallible, but they can give us a valuable perspective on the relationship between military service, civilian authority, and constitutional government.

That is part of why I wanted to organize this event on Veterans Day. The holiday offers an opportunity to recognize military service, but I think it should also encourage Americans to consider the principles that service is supposed to uphold. Honoring veterans ought to include a serious commitment to protecting the constitutional system they swore to defend.

I’ve written before about the limitations of a political movement that spends most of its time reacting to the latest outrage. My argument has been that protecting democracy requires sustained organizing, the development of durable institutions and relationships, and a willingness to exercise political power through legitimate democratic means.

The Veterans Day Democracy March is one expression of that approach. I don’t expect a single afternoon in Washington to resolve the problems confronting our country, and I don’t think a successful event should be measured solely by how many people attend or how much media coverage it receives. I’m interested in what happens afterward: the relationships that are strengthened, the organizations that become more capable, and the veterans and civilians who leave Washington better prepared to continue this work in their own communities.

For now, our immediate task is to finish organizing a meaningful Veterans Day gathering and make sure everyone who wants to participate has the information they need.

If you’re planning to join us, I encourage you to make your travel arrangements, share this information with others who might be interested, and consider volunteering if you’re able. I’ll continue publishing updates as the final details are confirmed, particularly the march’s exact location and start time.

I look forward to seeing you in Washington on November 11.

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