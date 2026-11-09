When I enlisted in the Army more than twenty years ago, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

I carried that oath with me to Iraq. And when I left the military, I never considered that commitment to have ended.

This Wednesday, November 11, I’ll be standing outside the United States Capitol alongside other veterans, military families, and civilian allies who feel the same way.

We’re gathering for the Veterans Day Democracy March, a peaceful national demonstration organized by the Unite for Veterans Coalition. I’m helping lead the effort through Veterans Fighting Fascism, the nonprofit organization I founded to mobilize veterans against authoritarianism and political extremism.

After months of organizing, our permit to gather on the Capitol Grounds has been approved. We have our location, a growing lineup of speakers, and a clear message for the people who exercise power in our names.

Our oath was to the Constitution, not to any president, political party, or political movement. And we expect the people running this country to honor their own constitutional obligations.

That’s what this Veterans Day is about.

What We’re Demanding

Our coalition began organizing this demonstration months before the November 3 midterm elections because we believed veterans needed to be prepared to defend constitutional government regardless of the outcome.