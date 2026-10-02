Last Tuesday I became a published author.

This Wednesday, I learned that WAR IS A RACKET had sold out through Barnes & Noble, one of the largest booksellers in the country. (It has been restocked since I recorded the video above).

I still don’t really know what temporarily selling out at Barnes & Noble means in terms of the number of copies sold. This is my first time doing any of this.

What I do know is that people are buying the book. They’re reading it. They’re giving copies to friends. And they’re reaching out to tell me what Smedley Butler’s words — and my introduction to them — means to them.

Here's just one of the messages I received this week from a veteran who separated from the military just a few years ago.

I’m having a hard time putting into words how much what this person said means to me.

The last few weeks have been a blur.

I’ve been trying to finish my own book. We’ve been organizing the effort to build care packages for the crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln. I’ve been working with an incredible group of veterans, military family members, creators, organizers, and volunteers. We’re preparing for the Veterans Day Democracy March. And, with Election Day approaching, there is no shortage of work that needs doing.

(While we’re on the topic — millions of Americans have been purged from voter rolls this year. Have you checked to make sure you’re still registered?)

Check Your Voter Registration

Somewhere in all of that, I’ve barely been doing the thing that became the center of my professional life over the last couple of years: making content, and especially writing for this Substack publication.

That’s been weighing on me. I feel pretty guilty about not being able to produce content at the rate that I did when I first launched this publication in the beginning of 2025.

I have this enormous community across TikTok, Instagram, Substack, YouTube, Facebook, and everywhere else—and lately I’ve felt like I haven’t been giving you enough.

Then I got the news about the book.

And I started reading some of the messages people have been sending me.

It reminded me that sometimes I need to stop measuring what I’m doing by how many videos I posted this week.

This work exists because people support it

If you’ve bought the book, subscribed here, shared one of my videos, sent something I’ve written to a friend, donated to one of the projects I’m organizing, or even just left a comment that helped push something farther into the algorithm: thank you.

Those things may seem small from where you’re sitting.

They aren’t small from where I’m sitting.

I’m an independent creator. There isn’t a giant media company underwriting everything I do. Paid opportunities are pretty far and few between for me. Substack subscriptions in particular give me something incredibly valuable: predictable income that allows me to spend my time researching, writing, organizing, and creating.

And now there’s another way to support this work.

I’ve officially launched the On Offense Store, with shirts and other gear built around the ideas that have become part of this community—including WAR IS A RACKET.

If you’ve been wanting an On Offense shirt, an antifascist shirt, or something that helps spread the message while supporting the work behind it, you can find it there. I’m particularly excited to release the “ANTIFASCIST Just Like Grandma” shirt, as I’ve recently gotten to know and work with a bunch of women veterans who flew while in the military.

Here are the designs available at the On Offense store!

And there’s a lot more coming

We’re still raising money and organizing support for the sailors and Marines returning aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. VALOR Media Network and our partners will be on the ground to distribute care packages to them in less than a week!

We’re still preparing for the Veterans Day Democracy March, and what I hope will be an historic mobilization in Washington DC at a critical time for our democracy.

And I’m still going to keep showing up here—even when “showing up” sometimes means admitting that I’m exhausted, overwhelmed, and doing my best to keep all the plates spinning.

That’s what this video is.

Just me realizing that I don’t say this often enough:

Thank you.

Seriously.

None of this happens without you.

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