On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Lowery's avatar
Laura Lowery
3h

This is such an unnecessary tragedy. They should not have been ordered there in the first place. There was no need other than to create chaos. I agree totally with you, Kris. I just wish (and hope) we can survive this total destruction of our government. Thank you for all you do on offense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stacy's avatar
Stacy
3h

He hates America and our military.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kristofer Goldsmith
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture