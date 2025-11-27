Trump gave a racist speech last night using the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard soldiers in D.C. to attack Somali immigrants in Minnesota.

On this Thanksgiving, two families are praying over hospital beds instead of setting places at the table. Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were ambushed and shot in Washington, D.C., while deployed as part of Donald Trump’s illegal occupation of American cities. The West Virginia Governor who deployed them to D.C. at Trump’s behest at first mourned their deaths, saying that they died for their country. Afterward, the government now says they are alive—but critically wounded.

Let’s be clear about what happened here: these men were not sent to D.C. to defend the country. They were not deployed to respond to a surge in crime. They weren’t called in to keep our nation’s capital city safe. They were stationed on American streets as political props in a fascist’s authoritarian theater—and that made them targets.

No one should be surprised that this happened. The Trump administration has deliberately escalated tensions in American cities, knowing full well that putting troops on the streets would lead to violence. They wanted this to happen.

The identity of the alleged shooter—an Afghan who previously worked with CIA-backed units in Afghanistan—has just been released. As much as this might become the focus of the White House and national discourse in the near future, his identity and motivation matter not.

Putting National Guard soldiers unnecessarily on the ground throughout the United States is creating thousands of soft targets—for state-backed operations, domestic extremists of any ideological motivation, or random meme-obsessed nihilists who have perpetrated so many acts of violence recently.

Any Trump official or MAGA politician acting surprised by this violence is lying. They helped make it inevitable.

As someone who has personally conducted somewhere in the ballpark of 300 presence patrols in a combat zone, I understand their purpose well. Presence patrols are normally a fundamental part of counterinsurgency and peacekeeping operations. They are supposed to be designed to assert control, build trust with local populations, deter potential threats, and gather intelligence. In practice, they serve a dual message: to reassure and embolden allies, and to display the potential for violence against potential adversaries. These missions are deeply political, even in war zones. When the same tactic is used in American cities, the message is no different—except the allies and enemies aren’t insurgents or foreign actors. In the context of Trump’s deployment of the Guard to D.C., those categories were drawn along partisan lines. His allies were the Fox News audience and MAGA base.

His enemies were the citizens and institutions of a democratic city—the federal employees and elected representatives of Americans from across the nation whose loyalty is to our Constitution, our nation’s laws, the rules-based-order that keeps this republic from ruin.

The troops became symbolic instruments of that domestic political conflict, and that makes their presence not just unlawful, but profoundly dangerous.

The violence that was perpetrated against those two West Virginia National Guard soldiers yesterday was the desired outcome of Trump and his lackeys, and they’ve been doing everything in their power to make this kind of thing inevitable.

This is made abundantly clear when you look at the concurrent policies of the Trump appointees in charge of this operation. You have one infamously drunken Fox News host, Pete Hegseth, as Secretary of Defense, and another, Janine Pirro, as D.C.’s District Attorney. Hegseth has insisted on arming National Guard troops deployed domestically. Pirro has vowed not to prosecute people openly carrying firearms in a city where gun laws are clear and strict. It’s obvious that this is a recipe for exactly the kind of violence we saw yesterday.

Meanwhile, last week, a federal judge ruled that Trump’s deployment of Guard troops in D.C. was likely illegal. That ruling didn’t stop Trump. And after the shooting, the administration used the violence to justify doubling down: Trump called the attack an act of terror and ordered another 500 troops to the capital. This is how authoritarian governments use chaos—as a pretext to escalate.

They want martyrs. And there is no more powerful image in American propaganda than a soldier who dies in uniform. Whether or not these two Guardsmen ultimately succumb to their injuries, Trump is already trying to wrap himself in their suffering. His goal is not justice, but a veneer of justification: he’ll use their blood to paint over the illegality of his actions.

This is fascism—not just in spirit, but in structure. When Trump pardoned the January 6 insurrectionists, when he’s ordered raids on immigrant communities, when he’s weaponized DOJ and FBI to silence critics, and as he’s placed incompetent loyalists in important government roles, the pattern has been clear. His response to yesterday’s tragedy is a predictable part of that pattern.

And if we don’t stop it now, more troops will be deployed. More cities will be occupied. Rules of engagement and force posture will become more threatening, more dangerous, more provocative. More people in uniform, more protestors, more patriotic Americans will be hurt.

I say this as a veteran, as someone who signed the dotted line believing in service and sacrifice. We must not allow the authoritarians an opportunity to control the narrative on this tragedy that they made possible. We must never accept American troops being used as pawns in a dictator’s game. These Guardsmen are my brothers. It doesn’t matter who they voted for. It doesn’t matter what they believe, or if they ideologically supported the mission that they were ordered to conduct. No one in uniform should ever be put in this position, and blame for what happened must be placed squarely on the shoulders of those in power who put them there.

If we want to stop the next tragedy, we need action now. Governors must refuse to deploy their Guardsmen for political theater. State legislatures must pass laws to prevent illegal federal deployments. Members of Congress must stop playing defense and start going on offense.

And as citizens, we can’t wait for someone else to act. Light up the phone lines. Call your representatives. Demand accountability. Tell them: no more unlawful deployments. No more American troops used as political props—made vulnerable so they can be made martyrs for MAGA, martyrs for fascism.

Here are two pages from 5Calls.org that you can use to find contact information for your relevant government officials.

National Guard & Local Law Enforcement — This page provides background on the dangers of deploying National Guard troops in domestic law enforcement roles, especially during protests. It includes a call script and contact information to urge Congress to limit or prohibit such deployments. D.C. Statehood - H.R. 51 / S. 51 — This advocacy page focuses on the push for D.C. statehood, explaining how the lack of representation leaves District residents—including National Guard units under federal control—without democratic recourse. It includes contact info and a script urging lawmakers to support D.C. statehood.

Hope is not lost. But if we want to keep it alive, we have to fight for it.

