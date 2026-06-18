I owe you, the reader, the listener, the viewer, my honesty. I’m tired. I’m not just tired, I’m exhausted.

I know what burnout feels like, and I can see it on the horizon if I keep doing things the way I am right now. If you’ve been subscribed to On Offense since the beginning, you know I’ve been trying to keep pace with a weekly release schedule. And you also know I’ve missed more than a few of those weeks this year.

As a new dad, someone running a couple of nonprofits, a couple of companies, trying to keep up with short-form content production, writing, planning concerts and fundraisers, attending conferences, and everything else that comes with this work… it’s been a lot.

So here’s the bad news:

I’m not going to be publishing weekly episodes for a while. Moving forward, I plan to release episodes every two weeks.

Now, this is a little inside baseball, but I want you to understand the stakes. The algorithms are going to punish me for producing fewer episodes and fewer clips. Podcasts that don’t maintain a high publishing velocity generally don’t get rewarded with new audiences. The show is almost certainly going to grow more slowly as a result.

But it’s a trade-off I have to make.

Now for the good news:

I’m not stepping back because I’m burned out. I’m doing it because I have a few really big projects on my plate that are important to me, and I think they’re going to be important to you.

First, with Valor Media Network , I’m producing a slate of new podcasts by some of my favorite antifascist veterans.

You can check out the first of those shows right now: Danger Close with Matt Gordon. Yes, that Matt Gordon—@USMCAngryVeteran—who joined me back in Episode 13.

The next show we’ll be releasing is called Hell Cats, featuring Navy veteran Rebecca Bennett and USMC veteran Maura Sullivan. That show will be produced by VALOR and hosted by MeidasTouch Network on both Substack and YouTube as part of our Meidas Defense partnership. Stay tuned for more on that soon!

(In the meantime, here’s a little tease just for Substack!)

Second, less than three months from now, I’ll be releasing my first book.

I wrote the foreword for a new collection of writings by General Smedley Butler, the namesake of my Nazi-hunting nonprofit, who you learned about back in Episode 5 when Jonathan Katz joined me on the show.

And third, this show itself is going from Substack, your podcast app, and YouTube feed to paperback .

Over the summer, I’ll be writing a book based on the ethos of On Offense.

The premise is simple: We cannot stay in a defensive posture if we expect democracy to survive this period of authoritarianism. We have to go on offense. We have to become active participants in shaping what comes next.

I’ll be taking the lessons I’ve learned from years of organizing, investigating extremist movements, and interviewing some of the smartest historians, journalists, and activists I’ve ever met, and turning them into a practical handbook for people who want to do more than watch events unfold.

And I want to be clear about my language here. We’re not fighting to go back to some other time. We’re not trying to make America great again or build back better.

This is forward-facing. This is us looking at the country as it exists today, as it has existed for the last 250 years, and saying: that’s not good enough.

What we will not be doing is what we’ve heard from talking heads for the last decade. We will not be telling you it’s going to be okay.

We will not be telling people to hold on a little longer.

We will not be telling ourselves that the heroes are coming to save the day.

Waiting is not a strategy. This will be a call to action.

And that brings me to today’s guest.

Because as I’ve started outlining this book, I’ve found myself wrestling with a question that sits at the center of everything we talk about on this show:

Why do so many people recognize the danger we’re facing, yet still believe that someone else is going to solve it?

If you’ve spent any time watching cable news—or the clips that inevitably make their way onto social media—you’ve probably heard some version of the same message.

The founders built a system for this. The Supreme Court won’t let him do this. This is too far Republicans in Congress. Even MAGA voters won’t allow this. Democracy will survive. The Constitution gives us tools.

It’s a reassuring story. It’s also one that a lot of Americans desperately want to believe.

But what if that story is part of the problem?

In his new book, Tad argues that Americans have been taught a version of history that encourages us to place our faith in mythical leaders, immortal founding documents, and weak institutions instead of understanding how ordinary people have actually resisted abuses of power throughout our history to protect and expand our freedoms.

And he’s especially critical of the pacifiers: the voices telling Americans to wait, trust the system, and believe that somehow everything will work itself out on its own.

In this conversation, we talk about why so many Americans feel exhausted after a decade of political crisis, why opposition movements struggle to convert outrage into power, what we’ve misunderstood about figures like George Washington and Martin Luther King Jr., and what lessons resistance movements from the anti-Federalists to the abolitionists can teach us about organizing today.

I’m Kris Goldsmith, and this is On Offense. Click the YouTube video below to watch my conversation with Tad Stoermer.

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