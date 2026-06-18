On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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BuffGranny's avatar
BuffGranny
18h

I love your work. I don’t know about the algorithms but I’ll read everything you write, it is always high quality. I’m looking forward to your book because I’m burnt out on reading dailies from so many sources. My brain isn’t made that way as I’m very analytical and need to tease out what is important and synthesize a big picture.

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candy's avatar
candy
10h

I agree💯

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