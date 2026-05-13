On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

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Deep Sharma | Fascism in India's avatar
Deep Sharma | Fascism in India
4d

In India - the Nazi admirers build factories producing hate. If you want to learn more about growing fascism in India under Modi, I wrote about some of the fascist patterns emerging in India while reading the Nazi Party’s 1920 programme recently.

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Bill Farley's avatar
Bill Farley
6d

Canadian vet here: C'mon dude. Fascism has been the undercurrent of US politics for a very long time. Not to forget during the early stages of WWII, when the US was NOT willing to get involved, (thank you Joe Kennedy) a rally by the Nazis in New York City, packed in 20,000 people. From a Canadian perspective, Americans need to remember who their friends are.

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