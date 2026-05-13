There are still too many Americans who treat fascism as if it’s simply an electoral problem.

The assumption goes something like this: if Democrats win the next election, if Trump loses power, if the MAGA coalition fractures, then the danger passes.

But fascism is not just a political movement.

It’s a cultural movement.

And unless we understand why people are drawn toward it emotionally, socially, and culturally, we are going to keep finding ourselves surprised by movements we should have seen coming.

That’s one of the reasons I wanted to speak with Omer Aziz, author of Shadows of the Republic: The Rebirth of Fascism in America and How to Defeat It for Good.

Omer’s work explores the rebirth of fascism in its modern context.

It recruits through identity.

Through spectacle.

Through belonging.

Through masculinity.

Through entertainment.

In this conversation, we discuss why democratic societies consistently underestimate those forces, how online media ecosystems reward outrage and radicalization, and why defeating Trump electorally will not be enough to defeat the broader movement that produced him.

We also discuss:

why fascism repeatedly regenerates itself in American culture

the collapse of civic institutions and “third spaces”

Joe Rogan, Nick Fuentes, and the entertainment dynamics of modern radicalization

how loneliness and alienation fuel extremism

why some marginalized groups are drawn toward fascist movements

the role of spectacle and pageantry in authoritarian politics

why anti-fascism must become more than simply an electoral project

the danger of complacency after political victories

The most important point is this: even if Trump eventually leaves the political stage, the conditions that produced him are still here.

The loneliness.

The alienation.

The collapse of civic life.

The radicalization pipelines.

The media ecosystems that reward outrage, humiliation, conspiracy theories, and domination.

Those things do not simply disappear because Democrats win an election.

This was a fascinating conversation, and I think it gets at some of the deeper structural and cultural questions that Americans are going to have to confront if we actually want to push back against authoritarianism long term.

Watch the full episode here:

Or, if you prefer, you can get the audio version here:

https://www.weareonoffense.com/#listenlink

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