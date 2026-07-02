When I first met Colin Davis , it felt like I was looking through a window into the past.

Stocky build. Bleached blond hair. Tattoos. The kind of guy who would have fit right into the punk scene I grew up in on Long Island.

More than that, though, Colin looked uncannily like one of my childhood best friends, Paulie P.

For a moment, it was like seeing a ghost.

In the summer of 2004, I had just graduated basic training and returned home on leave for the Fourth of July. The next day, another one of my best friends, Roach, showed up at my door in shambles. That’s when I learned that Paul had been hit by a car and didn’t survive.

So in my mind, Paul never got older. In a way, Paul became immortal. Like Peter Pan. It’s why Roach and I have tattoos across our backs that say Lost Boys.

Paul will forever be the kid I knew.

And maybe that’s why meeting Colin hit me so hard.

When Paul and I were growing up, we thought of ourselves as outsiders. We were punk kids. Anti-authority. Counter-culture, at least in the way we understood those ideas at the time. We gravitated toward anything that felt rebellious or forbidden.

We loved George Carlin.

Not because we understood everything he was trying to say, but because he was offensive. Because he said things you weren’t supposed to say. Because he challenged authority.

But like a lot of teenage boys, we confused shock value with comedy. We thought they were synonymous. We didn’t understand the difference between punching up and punching down.

Looking back, some of the things we said and joked about were extremely ugly. Not because we were committed bigots, but because we didn’t understand the weight words carry. We thought being edgy was fun, that it was funny.

But the way that we lived that – wasn’t always funny.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve spent a lot of time unlearning things. Some of that came from simply growing older, maturing. Some came from experiences I wouldn’t wish on anyone. But the biggest influence was from seeing war up close and understanding where hatred ultimately leads.

Every summer, around the anniversary of his death, I find myself wondering about Paul.

If he had lived, would he have changed too?

Would he have followed the same path I did?

Or would he have stayed on Long Island, where so many of the places and people I grew up around now feel unrecognizable to me?

When I go home today, I see a place that has changed. I see MAGA signs. I hear anti-immigrant rhetoric. I hear casual racism. I see local politicians and activists who have embraced a politics of hatred and bigotry. I honestly don’t know if I’m just now seeing in a different light what’s always been there – or if the place I grew up has changed.

And I wonder: if I had never left, would I have changed at all?

Would Paul have kept it up with our “edgy,” bigoted jokes and internalized them, veering towards the far right? In my work, I’ve seen countless young men drift from irony into ideology, and from ideology into movements built on hatred. Or would he have become a better man?

These questions don’t have answers.

Because I only knew Paul as a kid.

And all of that—22 years of heartbreak and mourning, learning and loving, wondering with hope and fear—rushed through me when I met Colin Davis.

Because he’s the kind of man I like to think Paul would have become.

Colin represents something that too many people misunderstand. He looks like someone many people assume belongs to the political right. He exists in a culture that has increasingly become associated with right-wing politics. And yet his conclusions about community, masculinity, strength, and solidarity are very different.



Colin Davis is a fitness coach and content creator from rural North Carolina. Colin has been a coach for over 6 years and makes content focused on gym culture and its connection to politics. Colin’s work centers around creating a voice for left leaning individuals in the fitness community and combatting gym bro stereotypes.

This week’s conversation isn’t with an author, an academic, or a journalist reporting on what young white men think or do.

It’s with someone living it.

Someone from the demographic we spend so much time talking about—and not nearly enough time talking to.

Now before we get into it, I want to ask you to please make sure that you like, subscribe, leave a comment, and share this episode wherever you’re watching or listening. The only way that we can get this show in front of more people is if we work together.

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