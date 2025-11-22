Subscribe
Warning for 'Remove the Regime' Protestors: ‘Refuse Fascism’ Is Not Your Ally
Refuse Fascism is a Front for the Revolutionary Communist Party—a Personality Cult that Co-opts and Sabotages Effective Movements
7 hrs ago
•
Kristofer Goldsmith
,
Nick Paro
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
133
24
80
Episode 1: Ken Burns’ Dangerous Myths — Tad Stoermer on American History and Resistance
Episode 1 of On Offense cuts through the comforting lies of patriotic history to expose the roots of American authoritarianism—and how we fight it.
Nov 19
•
Kristofer Goldsmith
and
Tad Stoermer
429
43
139
1:07:58
Help Launch On Offense the Right Way
The podcast is live. Subscribe, rate, and share before Episode One drops Wednesday. Let’s get this in more people’s hands.
Nov 17
•
Kristofer Goldsmith
69
6
24
On Veterans Day, We Go On Offense
New podcast trailer: how we fight fascism and build power—starting now.
Nov 11
•
Kristofer Goldsmith
173
14
50
1:04
October 2025
How to Hold Fascist Agitators Accountable at 'No Kings' Protests
Use these antifascist tools developed by the veterans of Task Force Butler and Veterans Fighting Fascism to expose hate groups and ICE during tomorrow’s…
Oct 17
•
Kristofer Goldsmith
243
18
116
September 2025
Charlie Kirk's Machine of Political Terrorism Lives On
From the Professor Watchlist to digital hit lists and state purges, his blueprint of intimidation continues to shape American politics
Sep 15
•
Kristofer Goldsmith
202
28
96
F*** Around, Find Out: Prop 50 Is How We Hit Back
Trump and MAGA are gerrymandering Texas to steal five House seats. California’s response is Prop 50—a Legislative Constitutional Amendment to level the…
Sep 8
•
Kristofer Goldsmith
72
7
33
Labor Day at the VA: 30,000 Workers Gone
Trump is forcing tens of thousands out of the VA, gutting unions, and canceling staff surveys to silence dissent — all while preparing to privatize…
Sep 1
•
Kristofer Goldsmith
96
11
44
August 2025
Trump’s VA Rule Would Ban Abortion Care for Veterans—Your Voice Can Stop It
A coordinated spam campaign is targeting the VA, and veterans’ lives are on the line
Aug 24
•
Kristofer Goldsmith
142
50
77
July 2025
Too Real for America: Why a German Documentary Had to Tell the Truth About Our Fascist Problem
The new documentary “World White Hate” opens with terrorist POV footage from multiple white supremacist massacres. It’s brutal, honest—and banned from…
Jul 24
•
Kristofer Goldsmith
600
33
315
From Rage to Purpose: A Veteran on Healing, Masculinity, and the Fight Ahead
I sat down with Eli Vazquez on The Self-Hype Podcast to talk about rage, trauma, masculinity, and how I found a way forward. This story’s for anyone…
Jul 12
•
Kristofer Goldsmith
70
4
18
The U-Haul Nazis Are Grooming Kids
They’re grooming teenagers into fascism—and planning another masked march this weekend. Here’s how to recognize it, disrupt it, and ruin their footage.
Jul 4
•
Kristofer Goldsmith
225
19
135
