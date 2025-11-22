On Offense with Kris Goldsmith

Warning for 'Remove the Regime' Protestors: ‘Refuse Fascism’ Is Not Your Ally
Refuse Fascism is a Front for the Revolutionary Communist Party—a Personality Cult that Co-opts and Sabotages Effective Movements
  
Kristofer Goldsmith
Nick Paro
, and 
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Episode 1: Ken Burns’ Dangerous Myths — Tad Stoermer on American History and Resistance
Episode 1 of On Offense cuts through the comforting lies of patriotic history to expose the roots of American authoritarianism—and how we fight it.
  
Kristofer Goldsmith
 and 
Tad Stoermer
1:07:58
Help Launch On Offense the Right Way
The podcast is live. Subscribe, rate, and share before Episode One drops Wednesday. Let’s get this in more people’s hands.
  
Kristofer Goldsmith
On Veterans Day, We Go On Offense
New podcast trailer: how we fight fascism and build power—starting now.
  
Kristofer Goldsmith
1:04

